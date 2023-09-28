Netflix’s New Releases Coming in August 2023 – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.

By Hilary Lewis

HBO’s Ballers, the docuseries Depp v. Heard, the Adam Sandler-produced You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and interactive rom-com Choose Love are among the new projects debuting on Netflix in August.

After adding all five seasons of Insecure last month, in the first time an HBO original series was available on Netflix in the U.S., Netflix is adding yet another HBO title on Aug. 15: the Dwayne Johnson-fronted Ballers.

The streamer is also set to add HBO series Band of Brothers, The Pacific and Six Feet Under at a future date, due to a co-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s headline-making 2022 defamation case, over a Washington Post op-ed in which Heard called herself a domestic abuse survivor, is the subject of the three-part Depp v. Heard docuseries, which combines footage that was televised and livestreamed during the Virginia trial (including the actors’ time on the stand, their lawyers speaking in court and commentators analyzing the proceedings) with reactions from viewers who watched the trial live. The series aims to explore what was dubbed “the world’s first trial by TikTok.” In June 2022, a jury ruled in Depp’s favor on all three claims he was defamed when Heard wrote the op-ed. Heard prevailed on only one of her claims of defamation. After both sides appealed the verdict, the pair settled their dispute in December 2022.

Starting Aug. 23, it’s time for another group of couples to face life-changing decisions in season two of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The new season features five couples in which one person is ready to get married with the other not as sure. Over eight weeks they ponder the fate of their relationships as they swap partners in the Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted series.

Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix project is a family affair with the actor-comedian producing and appearing in a film fronted by his daughter Sunny Sandler. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, in which Sandler’s other daughter, Sadie, and wife, Jackie, also appear, centers around best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), whose plans for epic bat mitzvahs are disrupted by popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama. The comedy, based on the YA novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, is directed by Sammi Cohen, written by Alison Peck (Work It), and also stars Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzman.

Netflix ends the month with its first ever interactive rom-com, Choose Love. The film follows Laura Marano‘s Cami who feels there’s something missing, despite her great job and boyfriend Paul (Scott Michael Foster), as she deals with feelings for British rock star Rex (Avan Jogia) and first love Jack (Jordi Webber). In the movie directed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Stuart McDonald and written by Josann McGibbon (Runaway Bride), Cami faces a series of choices and viewers decide what she does, creating different storylines and endings. Choose Love is the latest Netflix interactive project following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie Kimmy vs. the Reverend, a number of kids titles and Bear Grylls’ You vs. Wild.

Separately, over the rest of the month, Netflix is adding a number of high-profile film titles to its library, including Paddington, The Big Short and Sausage Party. Earlier this month, the streamer added five Fast and Furious movies, both Friends With Benefits and No Strings Attached, the first two Despicable Me movies, Coming to America, Eat Pray Love, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, It’s Complicated, The Jerk, Lost in Translation and the first four seasons of Ugly Betty.

Also earlier this month, Netflix dropped the second season of Heartstopper and second part of the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer as well as its opioid-epidemic limited series Painkiller, starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch. The series from executive producers Eric Newman (Narcos), Pete Berg, Alex Gibney and showrunners-creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster is based on the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the New Yorker article “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The streamer recently added the Gal Gadot- and Jamie Dornan-starring spy movie Heart of Stone, featuring the Wonder Woman actress as a secret agent working for a mysterious group of elite spies known as the Charter. And throughout the month, Netflix is rolling out the third season of its Untold docuseries, focusing on character-driven sports tales including Jake Paul’s journey from YouTube star to boxer, the struggles of Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte’s supplements company Balco and the Urban Meyer-coached Florida Gators during the Tim Tebow era.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the July 2023 additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this August.

Aug. 1

Bee Movie

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends With Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

The River Wild

Terminator Genisys

2 Fast 2 Furious

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Aug. 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Aug. 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Aug. 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Aug. 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

Aug. 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Aug. 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Aug. 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Aug. 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Aug. 12

Behind Your Touch

Aug. 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

Aug. 16

The Chosen One

Depp v Heard

At Home With the Furys

Aug. 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Aug. 18

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

10 Days of a Bad Man

Aug. 22

Lighthouse

Untold: Swamp Kings

Aug. 23

The Big Short

Destined With You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Aug. 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who Is Erin Carter?

Aug. 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Aug. 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Aug. 31

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Ultimatum season two contestants were all from South Carolina.

