U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit – United States Department of State – Department of State

Africa will shape the future — not just the future of the African people, but of the world. Rooted in this recognition that Africa is a key geopolitical player, President Biden invited leaders from across the African continent to Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022 for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. President Biden believes U.S. collaboration with African leaders, as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women, and youth leaders, is essential to unlocking the potential of this decisive decade.

“Africa’s success is the world’s success.”

The 3-day summit continued efforts to strengthen ties with African partners based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values. It also served as an opportunity to listen to and collaborate with African counterparts on key areas the United States and Africa define as critical for the future of the continent and our global community. The summit built on our shared values to:

Delegations from all 49 invited African countries and the African Union, alongside members of civil society and the private sector attended the summit. The President, Vice President, and members of the Cabinet engaged extensively with leaders throughout the Summit.

The first day kicked off with a focus on the vital role of civil society and the strength of our African diaspora communities in the United States. It featured sessions on topics ranging from trade and investment; to health and climate change; to peace, security, and governance; to space cooperation.

The second day focused on increasing two-way trade and investment at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. CEOs and private sector leadership from over 300 American and African companies convened with the Heads of Delegation to catalyze investment in critical sectors, including health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, and digital.

President Biden closed the Business Forum with remarks. Afterwards, he hosted a small group of leaders at the White House for a discussion on upcoming presidential elections in 2023 and U.S. support for free, fair, and credible polls in Africa. He then hosted all 50 Heads of Delegation and their spouses for dinner at the White House.

The third and final day was dedicated to high-level discussions among leaders, with President Biden opening the day with a session on partnering on Agenda 2063—the African Union’s strategic vision for the continent. Next, Vice President Harris chaired a working lunch. The President closed the day with a discussion on food security and food systems resilience, a critical issue for our African partners who have been disproportionately impacted by the rise in food and fertilizer prices and disruptions to global supply chains as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Day 3

President of the United States T.H. Joseph R. Biden, Jr. during the Plenary 1 at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 (Ben Solomon/U.S. Department of State)

Since the close of the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022, the U.S. government continues to work with our African partners, its institutions and the people to deliver on commitments announced at the Summit.

