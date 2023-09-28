New on Hulu April 2023: Movies, TV and Originals – VitalThrills.com

By:

The Hulu April 2023 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month.

The Hulu April 2023 lineup includes such Originals as Tiny Beautiful Things, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, The Good Mothers, The Pope: Answers, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Algiers, America, Quasi, Saint X, and Clock.

Hulu gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals. Check out the highlights below and read on for the Hulu April 2023 slate!

A look at the originals, exclusive and premieres that are part of the Hulu April 2023 lineup.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming April 3)

The two-part documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Lana Wilson (“Miss Americana”) is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios. The film marks the debut project from BedBy8, the newly formed production company by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco.

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original – Streaming April 5)

The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization.

Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment.

Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola’s – two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming April 5)

“The Pope: Answers” is an original Spanish special featuring Pope Francis and directed by Jordi Évole and Màrius Sanchez. Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences.

The special features upfront and honest conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health.

The meeting between the Pope and the ten young adults took place in July 2022 in the Pigneto, one of Rome’s most eclectic neighborhoods. The Pope speaks unreservedly and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, founded on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1 (GPM Productions – Streaming April 5)

Based on Johnny B. Truant’s “Fat Vampire” novels, the 10-episode comedy-tinged drama, led by Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) as Reginald, turns traditional vampire tropes on their head while draining the blood from modern-day beauty standards.

Newly turned, Reginald crashes into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, where he overcomes obstacles not limited to: A bully boss, falling for a human girl he can’t have, and a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few powers of his own.

FX’s Dave: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere (FXX – Streaming April 6)

Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original – Streaming April 7)

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, “Tiny Beautiful Things” follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent.

So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds.

Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

FX’s New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Documentary (Streaming April 7)

Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native who came to be known as J Dilla started rapping and making beats as a kid. He grew into a visionary music producer, rapper and artist who left an undeniable mark on the hip-hop landscape, working with artists like Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo.

Dilla’s influence has been celebrated far more since his death than it was while he was alive, but mainstream recognition remains elusive. With exclusive access to Dilla’s family, the film is an intimate portrait of a creative powerhouse, and it explores the complications that have arisen as so many people try to control his legacy.

“I’m a Detroiter and I’m a fighter,” his mother, Maureen Yancey says. “I will stay in there and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy.”

The Honeymoon (2022 – Streaming April 7)

In this raunchy romantic comedy, Adam whisks his new bride Sarah to Venice for a honeymoon. But when Adam brings best friend Bav along for the ride, Bav causes one gross-out disaster after another. When charming gangster Giorgio falls for Sarah, he gets rid of Adam and Bav by sending them across the border on a drug-dealing mission.

Can they outrun the Slovenian cops, dodge bullets from the baddies, and get back before Sarah gets a rich new mobster boyfriend? From the writer of “Death at a Funeral” and “Love Wedding Repeat.” Starring Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Lucas Bravo (“Emily in Paris”).

Medieval (2022 – Streaming April 7)

Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the empty throne.

Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg’s (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg’s rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people.

In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed, and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power. Jan now realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and that his fate doesn’t lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people.

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original – Streaming April 11)

Co-produced by Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point, critically-acclaimed “Am I Being Unreasonable?” sees Nic (Daisy May Cooper, “This Country”) grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, “Apple Tree House”) who she adores, keeps her going.

But when Jen (Selin Hizli, “Mum”) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up. The twisted series is written by and stars Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, and is executive produced by Jack Thorne (“His Dark Materials,” “Help,” “National Treasure”).

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere (Streaming April 12)

For the third consecutive year, Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination for the GLAAD Media Awards, which honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian and actress Margaret Cho will host the ceremony, which will feature performances by GLAAD Media Award Nominees for Outstanding Music Artist, FLETCHER and Orville Peck. The award show will be held in Los Angeles on March 30, and will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 12.

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2 (Freeform – Streaming April 13)

In season two, with a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.

“Single Drunk Female” stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard and Ian Gomez. The series comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Simone Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

Door Mouse (2022 – Streaming April 13)

In this gritty super-stylish thriller, Mouse (Hayley Law), is an irreverent dancer at a dead-end burlesque club run by Mama (Famke Janssen), a tough, shady club owner. When Mouse’s only friends and fellow club dancers go missing under mysterious circumstances, nobody at the club seems too concerned about them, and the police couldn’t care less.

Mouse and her constant sidekick Ugly (Keith Powers) quickly realize that it is up to them to dig up all the dirt and start the hunt for the culprits. Desperate for answers and with time running out, Mouse chooses a very risky play that plunges her further down the rabbit hole and into a sordid underworld, leaving her out in the open.

What she discovers is that corruption runs deep, monsters are real, and that sometimes, justice is meant to be taken into your own hands.

Flux Gourmet (2022 – Streaming April 13)

A dysfunctional sonic collective – a band devoted to the sounds of the culinary arts – navigates rivalries internal and external in this absurdly original feast for the sense from the singular Peter Strickland (“In Fabric,” “Duke of Burgundy”). Starring Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”) and Gwendoline Christie (“Wednesday”).

The Offering (2023 – Streaming April 14)

The son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife to reconcile with his father. But there’s an evil presence lurking in the family morgue. An ancient entity with a sinister plan waits for his unborn child.

She Will (2021 – Streaming April 14)

An aging film star retreats to the Scottish countryside with her nurse to recover from surgery. While there, mysterious forces of revenge emerge from the land where witches were burned. Starring Alice Krige, Malcolm McDowell and Rupert Everett.

New Girl: Complete Series (20th Television – Streaming April 17)

“New Girl” features a young ensemble cast that takes a fresh look at friendship. After a bad break-up, Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) needs a new place to live. An online search leads her to a great loft … and three single guys she’s never met before.

Nick (Jake Johnson), law school dropout turned bartender is the most grounded … and the most jaded. Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is a hustling young professional who’s pretty proud of his own abs. Winston (Lamorne Morris) is an intensely competitive former athlete who doesn’t know what to do next.

Rounding out the group is Jess’ childhood best friend, Cece (Hannah Simone), a model with a killer deadpan. The fivesome realize they need each other more than they thought they would and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming April 19)

“Algiers, America” is a five-part series that tells the story of a remarkable high school football coach in the center of one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhoods, and the community that’s fighting together there for hope and survival. Director Jackson Fager has been embedded in Algiers for two years, chronicling the journey of Coach Brice Brown, the Edna Karr Cougars, and their quest for a fifth state championship in six years.

Around that narrative are a collection of compelling characters in and out of the school – among them a passionate community leader and educator, as well as a group of families fighting the epidemics of gun violence, death, and incarceration. Altogether, the series is a rare and real, captivating, candid, and sometimes difficult look at life in a community fighting to be defined by triumph, on the football field and far beyond.

Executive produced by the creators of “The Last Dance,” “OJ: Made in America,” “Baltimore Boys,” and ESPN’s “30 for 30” films, and the former executive producer of “60 Minutes,” “Algiers, America” will at once break your heart and inspire you with its gripping tale, unforgettable characters, and tribute to possibility.

Quasi (2023) (Hulu Original – Streaming April 20)

A hapless hunchback yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Joyride (2022 – Streaming April 20)

Fleeing from his father, Irish 12-year-old Mully steals a taxi and is shocked to find a woman, Joy, in the back seat with a baby. Joy has decided to give her child away to a friend, and Mully needs to get some distance from his debt-ridden dad, who’s after the cash Mully has with him.

And so two lovable rogues, a complicated middle aged mother and a troubled adolescent, go on a journey across Ireland, gradually finding the friendship, love and learning they never knew they needed in each other. Starring Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Lochlann Ó Mearáin.

Love Me: Complete Season 2 (DCD Rights – Streaming April 21)

In this series return, the Mathieson family, Glen (Hugo Weaving), his daughter Clara (Bojana Novakovic) and son Aaron (William Lodder), have picked up the pieces of their complex lives following Christine’s death and are each grappling with a new reality that poses the challenging question – is love enough?

Glen and Anita (Heather Mitchell) are faced with the arrival of someone from her past who will threaten their current happiness and security; Clara must come to terms with becoming a step parent to Peter’s (Bob Morley) son as well as the very real prospect that her hopes of having a family of her own may never be realised; whilst Aaron’s attempts to juggle fatherhood, Ella (Shalom Brune-Franklin) and his love for Jesse send him into a spiral of self-doubt and erratic behaviour.

Together, however, the Mathiesons will weather the storm of uncertainty as they always do, with humour, arguments, misunderstandings, champagne and of course… a deep and bonding love.

FX’s Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Streaming April 22)

From Allen Hughes, the award-winning director of critically-acclaimed “The Defiant Ones”, comes FX’s “Dear Mama,” a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

Afeni Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the ’70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Tupac was a rapper and poet, a political visionary and philosopher who became known as one of the greatest rap artists of all time.

In addition to becoming a global sex symbol and media favorite for his outspoken and sometimes outrageous antics, he would eventually become the poster child for modern Black activism. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

FX’s “Dear Mama” is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac’s timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights.

Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate.

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming April 26)

The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

There There (2022 – Streaming April 27)

Acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Bujalski (“Support the Girls,” “Computer Chess”) explores the precarious nature of human connection in “There There,” a round robin of emotional two-character vignettes in which seven people reach out and bond momentarily, setting the scene for the next encounter. A pair of new lovers, an alcoholic and her AA sponsor, a teacher and a parent, a lawyer and his client, and more move from scene to scene, revealing intimate details as they forge connections.

Via a groundbreaking shooting process, Bujalski plays with ideas of isolation and perception by filming each actor individually in separate locations, only joining them to their partner’s performance in the edit. An extraordinary cast including Jason Schwartzman, Lennie James, Lili Taylor and Molly Gordon sensitively captures the humor and heartbreaking fragility of life and love in the 2020s.

Clock (2023) (Hulu Original – Streaming April 28)

Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow (“Again,” upcoming “The Villager”), “Clock” is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children.

Dianna Agron (“Shiva Baby”, forthcoming “Acidman” and “El Elegido”) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (“Carnival Row,” “Daredevil”) as her husband and Saul Rubinek (“Unforgiven,” “Frasier”) as her father. Melora Hardin (“The Office,” “The Bold Type”) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella’s treatment.

A full look at the Hulu April 2023 schedule by release date.

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

4/1/23 Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

Dave: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013)

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

War with Grandpa (2020)

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

New Girl: Complete Series

The Quake (2018)

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

There There (2022)

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

Black Nativity (2013)

In addition to the Hulu April 2023 additions, we’ve got a look at what is leaving the streaming service as well.

The Last Duel (2021)

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Being Julia (2004)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Client 9 (2010)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

The Internship (2013)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987) (1987)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once (2007)

Paranoia (2013)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Scarface (1983)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Town (2010)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

