How To Verify Age in Roblox (2023) – GGRecon

Written by

Harry Boulton

Posted

22nd Feb 2023 14:10

While you can still play the game without it, you might want to find out how to verify age in Roblox to access all of the features on offer.

There are specific social functions and certain games in Roblox that you will need to be a certain age to use, so if you are old enough it is well worth doing. Carry on reading below though to find out how to verify age in Roblox, as we have a step-by-step guide to help you out.

Click to enlarge

Here’s what you’ll need to do in order to verify your age in Roblox:

As mentioned, you will need to have a valid form of identification in order to verify your age in Roblox. Here are the forms that will be accepted:

Any of the four found above will do, and if your birthday on your Roblox account is different to that on your ID, it will be changed to the latter date.

Additionally, you must be at least 13 years old in order to pass the age verification process in Roblox, so it is pointless attempting it if you are any younger than this.

Click to enlarge

According to the official Roblox website, the content that is locked behind age verification is innovative social capabilities and age-appropriate content. For the social capabilities, it will largely be most forms of social interaction to ensure the safety of all Roblox users.

Additionally, age-appropriate content will be decided on a case-by-case basis, so there might be some Roblox games that you won’t be able to play or view until you have passed the verification process.

So, that should give you all of the info you need if you were wondering how to verify age in Roblox. Check out this guide here if you need to find out how to trade in Roblox.

