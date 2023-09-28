How to get Free Fire Advance Server access in 2022 – Sportskeeda

Free Fire Advance Servers are pretty popular among players since they allow them to preview the features of the upcoming releases. The developers typically make these servers available a few weeks before the new version is officially launched to test the content and make the necessary changes.

Nevertheless, only a few spots are available, and getting an entry is not easy. As a result, all interested users must possess the Activation Code to gain access.

However, Garena will only give this code to a limited number of gamers after registration.

As mentioned above, entering the Activation Code in the Free Fire Advance Server is compulsory. Accordingly, users must complete the registration process and wait for a response from the developers.

Step 1: They can start the process by opening a web browser and searching for the Advance Server website. They may reach it by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Next, gamers should use either of the two login options — Facebook or Google, to sign in.

Step 3: Once they have entered their credentials and completed the sign-in, a form will show up on their screen where the email address has to be entered.

Step 4: Lastly, individuals must tap on the ‘Join Now’ button to complete the registration procedure.

They can later wait for Garena’s response regarding the Activation Code for the Advance Server.

If the code is provided to players, they may follow the steps below to download the APK and access the Advance Server:

Step 1: To begin, users should go to the Advance Server website and utilize the login option employed during the registration.

Step 2: They can subsequently tap on the ‘Download APK’ to start the download procedure for the APK file.

Once downloaded, gamers can install the game after enabling the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting.

The Advance Server APK file is 797 MB, and readers need to download extra resources after installation. Thus, ensuring sufficient storage space is available on their device is crucial.

Step 3: Individuals should finally open the application and input the Activation Code to try the different features made available by the developers.

As of this writing, the OB35 Advance Server is active, and players can follow the above steps to get the Activation Code for it and try the different features like game modes, mystery characters, and more. They can click here to read additional information about it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users of the country are recommended to avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may play the MAX version as the government did not suspend it.

