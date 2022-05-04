News
Is Apecoin the Next Shiba Inu? Speculations Arise after Massive Rally – Analytics Insight
Netflix and Meta are facing a downward direction in the
If SHIB continues to hit lower lows, then it might
Centcex project perfectly matches the need of Bitgert project Bitgert
Artificial intelligence (AI) could trick us into thinking we have
The majority of work in the digital age will be
How would the world take to real people in an
Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join Now
Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join Now
Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join Now
Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join Now
Crypto investors are very well aware of all kinds of cryptocurrencies gaining popularity in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. One cryptocurrency can hold the power to take the form of another cryptocurrency. Similarly, Apecoin is speculated to be the next Shiba Inu to drive sufficient profit in crypto wallets in the nearby future. Apecoin is attracting thousands of crypto investors for its massive rally in recent times. The title ‘next Shiba Inu’ is creating a plethora of opportunities for it to be a good investment in crypto wallets. Thus, let’s dive deep into the speculation about whether Apecoin can be the next Shiba Inu in the cryptocurrency market to attract millions of other crypto investors.
Apecoin is a rising cryptocurrency for the Web3.0 economy to support the crypto community. It is focused on serving as a decentralized protocol layer to drive crypto investors towards the Metaverse. Apecoin is known as an ERC-20 governance and utility token with multiple purposes for the cryptocurrency market. Crypto investors must know that the total supply of the token is permanently fixed at one billion tokens for stopping the supply from decreasing. The current price of this cryptocurrency is US$11.04 with a market capitalization of US$3,072,878,810.
Shiba Inu is a decentralized meme token as a DOGE killer in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. It offers multiple products such as DIG, NFTs, BURY, SWAP, DOGGY DAO, and WOOF. Crypto investors know that Shiba Inu is a meme cryptocurrency built on Ethereum with a focus on building the best-decentralized ecosystem. The current cryptocurrency price is US$0.00002269 with a market capitalization of US$12,458,104,351.15.
Apecoin has earned more than one billion dollars in the first two days of trading in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. It has received overwhelming attention from the large community of crypto investors. In March 2022, Apecoin just reached the all-time high cryptocurrency price of US$17.17. It has experienced a surge of more than 1000%. The Bored Ape Yacht Club has also gained popularity from different artists with their art and digital assets. The increased demand for the token can be the effect of the successful BAYC NFT collection across the world. Recently it has stopped its down trending cryptocurrency prices by increasing up to 15%. Crypto investors are recognizing this as a sign that Apecoin can be the next Shiba Inu with the increase in price. There is an uptrend for the support in the supply distribution chart. Apparently, crypto investors are confident in the bullish performance of Apecoin to drive profit into their crypto wallets. There are many crypto memes around Apecoin, more than Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have, to create opportunities to earn some dollars. Apecoin also is set to offer more products and features than what Shiba Inu has to offer with only ShibaSwap. It includes games in the emerging Metaverse, functions in Defi, and many more.
That being said, since this is a highly volatile cryptocurrency market, crypto investors may be ready for any sudden fluctuation in the cryptocurrency price of Apecoin. It may create a huge impact on crypto wallets in the nearby future. Apecoin may be the next Shiba Inu with all kinds of functionalities as meme crypto. We just have to wait for the future to experience the right move to make a smart decision.
How do Crypto Organizational Investors File IT Returns in India?
Computers as Poets: OpenAI’s Algorithmic Poetry
Fact Check: SpaceX and its AI Capabilities Outperforming NASA?
How Neural Networks Do Better in Business and Enterprises?
Watch Out for the Top 10 GPT-3 Alternatives you Should Try in 2022
Top 10 Big Tech Companies Hiring Ethical Hackers in 2022
Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join Now
Netflix and Meta are facing a downward direction in the
If SHIB continues to hit lower lows, then it might
Centcex project perfectly matches the need of Bitgert project Bitgert
Globally experienced tech leader joins to accelerate market expansion for
Announcement on back of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit
BambooHR’s integration with JumpCloud’s platform enables organizations to simplify and
Reach Us
Get AI newsletter delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services
Designed by Analytics Insight
© 2022 Stravium Intelligence LLP. All Rights Reserved.