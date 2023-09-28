Valorant patch notes – 6.03 update nerfs the FPS' cutest couple – PCGamesN

The Valorant patch notes for the 6.03 update nerf both Killjoy and Raze, whose Turrets and Boom Bots have been causing some havoc in the Riot FPS game.

The latest round of Valorant patch notes sees the all-new 6.03 update come into play. With nerfs to the FPS game‘s latest cute couple Killjoy and Raze, there’s not much else to worry about – and thankfully the changes aren’t completely game breaking.

Despite becoming Omega Earth’s LGBTQIA+ icons, Killjoy and Raze are both taking some slight nerfs this patch – but thankfully they’re not going to send them sinking to the bottom of the Valorant tier list.

Killjoy’s adorable little mechanical menaces (aka Turrets) are getting their health slashed from 125 to 100, meaning that players will be able to destroy them more easily in the opening rounds of each match. Her Lockdown will also cost more, skewing the ultimate towards the mid to late game.

Raze’s Boom Bot is also taking a hit, which in turn means we won’t get to watch it bounce off of multiple surfaces at random for ten seconds like a wasp does with a window. Instead, its duration has been halved to five seconds, which is a bit more significant than the Killjoy nerfs, but won’t affect players who are already making use of their mobility to dodge the smiling, explosive contraption.



Below are the full Valorant patch notes for the 6.03 update, courtesy of Riot Games.

Killjoy

Swiftplay

If both the Raze and Killjoy nerfs affect your playstyle, then it’s probably worth brushing up on the best Valorant crosshairs in order to maintain your spot in the Valorant ranks – I’m a Viper OTP, okay, I understand how much even the smallest of nerfs hurt.

