Top 5 Biggest Winners of MrBeast Challenges and Where Are They … – EssentiallySports

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is the top dog of the current YouTube sphere. He has over 130 Million subscribers and billions of total views on his channel. Jimmy built his astronomical success with hard work, passion for the craft, and by throwing away millions of dollars in videos. But what happened to those who bagged these massive dough?

In his videos, Jimmy sets up absurd challenges in enormous proportions with thousands of dollars as the prize for those who excel. Only in 2022, Jimmy has given away almost $8 Million dollars to the winners of his challenges. While these humongous sums have given people a new life, it has also made some of them face harsh consequences.

Winning the prize is not the end, instead, it is the beginning. Here we have listed some of the biggest prize winners of MrBeast challenges and how it has affected their lives.

1. Cam: The biggest and most popular video on the MrBeast channel is a challenge video where he featured 456 contestants for the cash prize of $456,000 in a real-life adaptation of the hit Netflix show, Squid Game. The winner of this challenge was a man named Cam.

Despite being late to apply for the tournament, Cam was able to beat all 456 contestants and bag the prize. After winning the cash, many tried to approach him for a handout, which he ignored. Cam has shared that he will be using the money to build his future and help his family.

2. Shawn Hendrix: He had successfully spent 100 days in a circle with limited resources and was completely out of touch with his family. After winning the sum of $500,000, Shawn went on to buy his dream home in North Carolina and delved into the world of content creation with his TikTok and YouTube channels. He even directs some of MrBeast’s videos.



3. Della Vlogs: YouTube vloggers Bella and Dallin aka Della Vlogs, tasted the most success among all the winners of the MrBeast challenges. After winning $500,000 in the chocolate factory challenge, their channel reached a million subscribers. Using these funds, the couple bought many assets, including a farm. They also donated a lot of money to charity and Bella, being a self-made young millionaire, they were able to donate almost $6 Million to NGOs.

4. Chandler: The friendly character of the MrBeast team had won a massive $800,000 dollar island from one of the challenge videos. Chandler had kept this island to himself for quite some time. But he had to sell it eventually because he was unable to keep up its maintenance costs and taxes. He is still a member of the MrBeast squad. Along with that, he has launched his own fashion brand and got married recently.

5. Zealous: Zealous was one of the individuals who got to make their career thanks to MrBeast. Zealous didn’t even have 100k subs when he applied for a MrBeast challenge.

But after appearing in Jimmy’d video, Zealous’s channel skyrocketed as he gained millions of subscribers and a spotlight for his content. Currently, he has over 3 million subscribers and a very successful career as a content creator.

Rituraj Halder

