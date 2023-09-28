Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Recover After Elon Musk … – Cryptonews

It’s been a tough month so far for DOGE, the ticker for Dogecoin, the native cryptocurrency of the Dogecoin blockchain. Dogecoin was unable to muster sustained upside on Tuesday in wake of softer-than-expected US inflation data, failing in its attempts to push back above $0.095 after finding resistance at its 21 and 50-Day Moving Averages.

The dog meme-inspired cryptocurrency has since dropped back under $0.09 once again on Wednesday amid a more hawkish than the market was expecting tone on the need for further interest rate rises from the US Federal Reserve at its latest policy announcement. At current levels around $0.089, DOGE/USD is changing hands lower by around 2.3% on the day on Wednesday and is down around 4.0% this week and 16% this month. Price predictions thus remain subdued.

The bulls had been hoping for a so-called “Santa Rally” to save the day, but it is currently looking much more likely that Dogecoin is going to emulate its December in 2021, where it lost over 20% than its December in 2020, when it surged 24%.

Dogecoin’s promising end to November which had some bulls hoping for a retest of the post-Elon Musk takeover of Twitter high in the $0.16 area did not translate into further Dogecoin upside in December. Indeed, the cryptocurrency for now appears content to ebb within recent ranges and doesn’t seem to carry much of a bullish or bearish technical bias for the time being. According to DOGE/USD’s 14-day Relative Strength Index score of above 40, Dogecoin is currently fairly positioned.

DOGE/USD is close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level back from the early November highs around $0.16 to the annual lows under $0.05, having failed to hold above the 50% Fibonacci level a few weeks ago. Dogecoin continues to trade above an important uptrend likely to come into play if the cryptocurrency continues to fall to the low-$0.08s. A break below this upwards trendline could open the door to a drop towards a key area of resistance in the $0.07s, where the November double bottom, 200DMA and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level reside.

According to Forbe’s updated rich list, as reported by CNBC, Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person. A fall in the value of Tesla’s stock price, as well as a valuation of Twitter that puts it at only around 50% of what Musk paid for it, means that Bernard Arnault, the CEO and Chairman of European luxury brand group LVMH, now ranks as the world’s richest person.

Does this matter to Dogecoin? Not really. Elon Musk is known to be a big fan of the cryptocurrency and so if he suddenly lost all of his wealth, power and ability to promote Dogecoin, then that might be a problem. But he has lost none of those things, only his status as the world’s richest person. He still owns Twitter and there is still significant speculation that he might integrate Dogecoin into a future Twitter payments system.

