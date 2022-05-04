Tesla FSD Beta 10.12 will receive more detailed vehicle models – Not a Tesla App

The next iteration of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, expected to be numbered 10.12, is supposedly making some improvements to the visualizations shown on the vehicle screen.

Most notably, it will now display a new render for sedan-type vehicles that will show wheels and highlight open doors in yellow.

Tesla has been gradually increasing the number of visualizations available on the car display, demonstrating what the car can perceive and respond to in its surroundings. In the beginning Tesla mainly displayed road markers and a few vehicles, and over time started to gradually add more types of vehicles, pedestrians, and traffic cones, speed bumps, even dogs.

The car’s visualizations aren’t linked to what the computer is capable of recognizing and using to make decisions, but it is very closely coupled with object detection so that drivers have a strong grasp of what the car can see, and therefore increased confidence in their vehicle’s self-driving abilities.

The news come from Tesla owner and Twitter user Omar Qazi (@WholeMarsBlog), who recently posted on his Twitter page: “FSD Beta 10.12 will include a new model for cars in the visualization. The new model for sedans has wheels, unlike the previous floating Tesla key design. Open doors will also be shown in the visualization. Can’t wait.”

The statement gained credibility when it was replied to by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted: “The esthetics of the new rendering will improve”. Musk did not elaborate on how else exactly the rendering would improve, or if we might see any other changes in 10.12.

The 3D model Tesla uses to represent our vehicle on the display is much more detailed than other vehicle models. Tesla can make other vehicle models just as detailed, however they’re purposely vague to represent any vehicle. This change is likely the beginning of more detailed vehicles in the visualization. It’s not clear whether only sedan models will be updated or if other vehicle models will be updated as well.

Elon has previously said that Tesla will soon show vehicle turn signals, hand gestures and more in addition to brake lights. We may see future visualizations depict even more details such as open trunks, hazard lights and more.

In future iterations of the software, we can expect many more objects to be displayed, possibly including buildings, walls, trees, walkways, and other static items that the car will want to avoid.

Tesla just reported first-quarter results for 2022 and beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines. Despite factory shutdowns, inflationary pressures and semiconductor chip shortages, the automaker delivered 310,000 vehicles, up 81% YoY.

Revenue also rose 81% to $18.6 billion from $10.39 billion a year ago, thanks to higher average car prices and increased vehicle sales, the company said.

For the period ending March 31, 2022, Tesla reported $3.22 earnings per share. Since posting a record profit, shares have risen as much as 6% in after-hours trading.

In its letter to investors, Tesla said supply-chain problems and raw-material prices costs have increased “multiple-fold”.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters,” Tesla said in its shareholder deck. The company did not give detailed guidance on deliveries going forward, but said it expects 50% annual growth on a multi-year basis, and warned that supply chain constraints are likely to continue through 2022.”

Tesla said that a spike in COVID-19 cases caused a temporary shutdown of the Shanghai factory and shortages in the company’s supply chain.

“Although limited production has recently restarted, we continue to monitor the situation closely,” the company said.

The ramp-up in the newer Texas and Berlin gigafactories will also depend on supply-chain obstacles, Tesla said.

“Factory ramps take time, and Gigafactory Austin and Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg will be no different.”

The company also stated it would release its Full-Self Driving to all U.S. customers that opted for the $12,000 package “before the end of this year.”

Tesla’s solar deployments dropped by 50% YoY to 48 MW this past quarter. The company deployed 846 MWh of battery storage systems, up 90% YoY, but down from the previous quarter. The company said declines in solar deployments were caused by supply chain constraints on certain components.

Tesla says they are the 2nd largest insurer of Teslas in the state of Texas, and could be the largest by the end of next quarter. Tesla is now a fully integrated provider of insurance in the states (list of states) where they have released their insurance product.

On the earnings call, Elon confirmed Cybertruck production to begin in 2023 and a vehicle built for autonomy, without a steering wheel or pedals to be produced in 2024 which would be “a massive driver of Tesla’s growth.”

Elon also reiterated his stance on Tesla’s optimus robot, saying that it has more potential opportunity than the car business over time.

When asked about raw materials and scaling to extreme size, Elon stated that Lithium mining is the limiting factor to production. He later said that “Tesla will likely need to help the industry on this.”

When asked about the future of EV affordability, Elon stated that the robotaxi will provide the lowest cost per mile of transport ever, a 5x-10x reduction, making it accessible to everyone. Based on their projections, it appears that a robo taxi will cost less than a subsidized bus/subway ticket.

Twitter user @DBurkland put together this overview of everything that was discussed during the earnings call.

You can also find outlines from previous earnings calls on his website DBurkland.com.

As Teslas started becoming more popular with the introduction of the Model 3 in late 2017, Tesla started noticing a barrier to entry for new owners.

Insurance companies were either refusing to insure Teslas or charging a hefty premium. Tesla entered the car insurance market to help lower prices for consumers.

Tesla launched Tesla Insurance in 2019. Unfortunately, it was only offered in California at the time. Car insurance laws vary by state so Tesla needs to be approved in each state they want to do business in.

Tesla expanded beyond California in the second half of 2021, with the addition of Texas and Illinois.

In early 2022 Tesla added Arizona and Ohio, and now they’re adding three additional states.

Tesla has now added Colorado, Oregon and Virginia.

In total, Tesla is now offering car insurance in eight states covering more than 120 million people. That’s roughly a third of the US population.

Tesla offers insurance in four of the top eight states based on population, so we may see some of the more populated states added first.

In a tweet last year, Elon talked about the slow regulatory process for offering car insurance and mentioned that Tesla was looking to offer insurance in New York as well.

Tesla determines your car insurance rate using their Safety Score algorithm (except in California), which is similar to Progressive’s Snapshot rewards. Once you allow Tesla to collect driving data, they’ll monitor your vehicle for harsh stops, fast turning, and following too closely. You can also read our tips on how to increase your Safety Score.

Your insurance rate will then be based on your driving habits and your chances of getting into an accident.

Some drivers report having much lower rates with Tesla Insurance, while other owners have reported a slightly higher rate with Tesla Insurance.

If Tesla offers insurance in your state, you may want to consider getting a quote for your vehicle.

You can apply for Tesla Insurance directly in the Tesla app. Tap your profile icon on the top corner, then choose Get Tesla Insurance.

