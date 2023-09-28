Google launches Pixel 4A in limited-edition 'Barely Blue' color – CNET

When it launched in August, the phone was only available in black.

The Pixel 4A in its new pale blue hue.

Google’s midtier Pixel 4A phone, which it introduced back in August, will now come in a limited-edition color called “Barely Blue.” Initially sold only in black, the blue variant will be available beginning Monday in the US for the same $349 price. Once it sells out, it will be not be restocked. Besides the US, the color will be available in Japan later this year.

The Pixel 4A features a single 12.2-megapixel camera on the back, the same one that last year’s Pixel 4 had. In my original review of the phone, I noted how it takes superb low-light and portrait photos and records steady video. Because of its excellent camera, long-lasting battery and low price, the Pixel 4A is one of CNET’s favorite Android phones of 2020, second to its 5G counterpart, the larger Pixel 4A 5G .

Other Pixel 4A features include a headphone jack, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and Qualcomm ‘s Snapdragon 730G chipset. Compared to the $699 Pixel 5 flagship, however, the Pixel 4A does lack a few other goodies besides 5G. It isn’t water resistant, for instance, it does not have a 90Hz display or wireless charging and it cannot directly charge other accessories wirelessly.

