The latest iPad is at a record-low price of $380 and I'm seriously … – Creative Bloq

It’s $20 cheaper than the previous best price.

We’ve been tracking iPad deals all across the internet this Prime Day, and so far the best we’ve found is this record-low price on the Apple iPad 10th gen (10.9-inch), dropping the price from $449 to $379.99 over at Amazon.

The iPad 10.9, with an A14 Bionic chip, is a capable tablet for budding creatives, despite missing that M1 chip you’ll find the iPad Air, and as our pretty glowing review highlights, it’s fantastic for artworking and graphic design. One of our criticisms on release was the steep price point, but this Prime Day aims to fix that, as it’s now going for a record low £379.99 at Amazon in the UK.

We’ve spotted some good offers so far in our iPad Prime Day live blog, but this lowest-ever price on the 10th-gen iPad is my favourite yet.

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB): $449 $379.99 at Amazon

Save: $69.01

Overview: A great offer for general users and designers on an iPad that works great with Procreate and other creative software. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it, undercutting the previous low of $399 by almost $20.

Key features: Processor: A14 Bionic | Size: 10.9-inches | Storage: 64GB | Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 | Stylus compatibility: Apple Pencil 2| Camera: 12MP

Release date: October 2022.

