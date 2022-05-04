Apple Events – September 2021 – Apple

September 14, 2021

Video replay of today’s event will be available shortly.

A dramatically more powerful camera system. An all‑new OLED display with ProMotion. The world’s fastest smartphone chip. A huge leap in battery life.

Our most advanced dual‑camera system ever. An even brighter OLED display. A lightning‑fast chip that leaves the competition behind. A huge leap in battery life.

The largest, most advanced Always‑On Retina display. The most durable Apple Watch ever. Breakthrough health innovations. Up to 33% faster charging.

Powerful A15 Bionic chip. New all‑screen design. Superfast 5G. Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Now in four gorgeous colors.

Advanced A13 Bionic chip. True Tone technology. Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Now starting at 64GB of storage.

Advertisement

source