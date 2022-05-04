New Android 13 Beta 1 brings face unlock UI to the Pixel 6 Pro – MobileSyrup

May 4, 2022 | 12:10 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 9:01 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 8:02 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 6:57 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 5:38 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 4:27 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 12:10 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 9:01 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 8:02 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 6:57 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 5:38 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 4:27 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 1:31 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 1:18 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 12:38 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 12:10 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 11:50 AM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 11:17 AM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 5:29 PM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 9:01 AM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 4:11 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 9:30 AM EDT

Apr 27, 2022 | 8:03 PM EDT

Apr 27, 2022 | 4:07 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 11:17 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 5:10 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 5:06 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 6:56 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 6:40 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 4:44 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 1:18 PM EDT

Apr 30, 2022 | 1:15 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 6:39 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 3:10 PM EDT

Apr 11, 2022 | 5:21 PM EDT

Apr 8, 2022 | 2:42 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 1:31 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 12:38 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 8:04 AM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 7:07 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 3:26 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 12:01 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 2:03 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 10:56 AM EDT

Apr 18, 2022 | 10:39 AM EDT

Apr 14, 2022 | 10:21 AM EDT

Apr 13, 2022 | 4:21 PM EDT

Apr 8, 2022 | 6:02 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 11:50 AM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 4:20 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 5:05 PM EDT

Apr 25, 2022 | 4:10 PM EDT

Apr 25, 2022 | 10:44 AM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 4:44 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 10:56 AM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 12:30 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 9:05 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 4:52 PM EDT

Apr 27, 2022 | 12:30 PM EDT

Apr 24, 2022 | 10:23 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 7:03 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 3:52 PM EDT

Apr 30, 2022 | 12:45 PM EDT

Apr 30, 2022 | 11:45 AM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 9:04 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 7:03 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 4:19 PM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 8:08 AM EDT

Apr 21, 2022 | 7:00 PM EDT

Apr 20, 2022 | 10:36 AM EDT

Apr 18, 2022 | 3:57 PM EDT

Apr 12, 2022 | 8:02 PM EDT

Apr 21, 2022 | 7:00 PM EDT

Mar 31, 2022 | 10:30 AM EDT

Mar 14, 2022 | 9:00 AM EDT

Mar 8, 2022 | 2:01 PM EST

Feb 25, 2022 | 8:03 AM EST

Feb 25, 2022 | 8:00 AM EST

Apr 3, 2022 | 9:02 AM EDT

Mar 17, 2022 | 9:00 AM EDT

Mar 16, 2022 | 9:00 AM EDT

Jan 28, 2022 | 7:07 AM EST

Dec 19, 2021 | 1:27 PM EST

Dec 9, 2021 | 7:04 AM EST

Feb 4, 2022 | 8:02 AM EST

Jan 19, 2022 | 8:02 AM EST

Jan 9, 2022 | 1:34 PM EST

Nov 1, 2021 | 3:26 PM EDT

Oct 17, 2021 | 4:07 PM EDT

Oct 17, 2021 | 9:07 AM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 8:08 AM EDT

Apr 20, 2022 | 10:36 AM EDT

Apr 18, 2022 | 3:57 PM EDT

Apr 7, 2022 | 9:00 AM EDT

Dec 28, 2021 | 2:02 PM EST

Dec 17, 2021 | 12:50 PM EST

Apr 10, 2022 | 1:32 PM EDT

Apr 8, 2022 | 7:05 AM EDT

Mar 31, 2022 | 2:45 PM EDT

Feb 20, 2022 | 9:06 AM EST

Feb 11, 2022 | 7:07 AM EST

Feb 1, 2022 | 8:05 AM EST

May 2, 2022 | 4:19 PM EDT

Apr 12, 2022 | 8:02 PM EDT

Apr 7, 2022 | 5:42 PM EDT

Mar 31, 2022 | 9:05 PM EDT

Mar 31, 2022 | 8:08 PM EDT

Mar 31, 2022 | 7:02 AM EDT

Jun 10, 2021 | 6:34 PM EDT

Feb 26, 2021 | 4:49 PM EST

Dec 6, 2017 | 7:59 PM EST

Oct 25, 2017 | 8:02 AM EDT

Aug 24, 2017 | 11:23 AM EDT

Jul 16, 2017 | 10:02 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 5:06 PM EDT

Apr 30, 2022 | 11:06 AM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 3:00 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 8:06 AM EDT

Apr 25, 2022 | 7:04 PM EDT

Apr 24, 2022 | 4:01 PM EDT

Mar 25, 2022 | 4:52 PM EDT

Mar 7, 2022 | 9:03 AM EST

Jan 23, 2022 | 9:03 AM EST

Jan 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM EST

Dec 10, 2021 | 4:18 PM EST

Dec 7, 2021 | 5:32 PM EST

Apr 30, 2022 | 11:06 AM EDT

Apr 24, 2022 | 4:01 PM EDT

Apr 23, 2022 | 11:07 AM EDT

Apr 18, 2022 | 2:08 PM EDT

Apr 16, 2022 | 11:05 AM EDT

Apr 9, 2022 | 11:07 AM EDT

Apr 24, 2022 | 9:01 AM EDT

Mar 17, 2022 | 8:04 AM EDT

Mar 15, 2022 | 7:03 PM EDT

Mar 9, 2022 | 7:03 AM EST

Mar 8, 2022 | 7:01 AM EST

Feb 22, 2022 | 7:22 PM EST

May 3, 2022 | 5:06 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 3:00 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 8:06 AM EDT

Apr 25, 2022 | 7:04 PM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 9:04 AM EDT

Apr 17, 2022 | 4:02 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 1:47 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 7:11 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 8:05 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 7:04 AM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 7:04 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 11:47 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 7:11 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 7:04 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 11:47 AM EDT

Apr 25, 2022 | 6:34 PM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 2:01 PM EDT

Apr 19, 2022 | 2:20 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 1:47 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 8:05 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 7:04 AM EDT

Apr 30, 2022 | 6:08 PM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 8:07 AM EDT

Apr 27, 2022 | 3:54 PM EDT

May 1, 2022 | 4:02 PM EDT

May 1, 2022 | 11:02 AM EDT

May 1, 2022 | 9:06 AM EDT

Apr 14, 2022 | 11:51 AM EDT

Apr 7, 2022 | 6:21 PM EDT

Apr 3, 2022 | 1:27 PM EDT

May 4, 2022 | 10:47 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 4:35 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 1:43 PM EDT

May 2, 2022 | 5:17 PM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 4:33 PM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 3:55 PM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 4:33 PM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 3:17 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 6:30 PM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 9:30 AM EDT

Apr 28, 2022 | 1:00 AM EDT

Apr 27, 2022 | 9:03 AM EDT

Apr 29, 2022 | 3:55 PM EDT

Apr 8, 2022 | 4:57 PM EDT

Apr 6, 2022 | 2:15 PM EDT

Apr 6, 2022 | 1:42 PM EDT

Apr 5, 2022 | 5:41 PM EDT

Apr 5, 2022 | 11:42 AM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 4:35 PM EDT

May 3, 2022 | 1:43 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 11:51 AM EDT

Apr 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 11:02 AM EDT

Apr 21, 2022 | 4:53 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro released without face unlock support, but the new Android 13 Beta 1 suggests that the Pro model might be getting face authentication in the near future.

While there haven’t been any recent comments by Google about the addition of face unlock for the Pixel 6 series, the new Android 13 beta seemingly shows a face unlock setting on the Pixel 6 Pro, according to Android Headlines. The feature isn’t usable at the moment, though its UI’s presence in the beta-running Pixel 6 Pro and its absence in the same beta-running Pixel 6 indicates that the feature might be heading to the pro device soon.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 6 line doesn’t have dedicated face id hardware, though its in-house Tensor chip, which has accurate face detection, paired with the Pixel 6 Pro’s 11.1-megapixel selfie camera might be the route to go if Google wants to introduce face unlock to its flagship.

According to 9to5Google, The Pixel 6 Pro houses the Sony IMX663 sensor with dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF), which allows the device to create depth when shooting in Portrait Mode. Said depth is useful for capturing the details and contours of your face, which, when combined with the Tensor’s face detection prowess, could allow Google to introduce Face ID to the Pixel 6 Pro with just a simple software update.

The Pixel 6, on the other hand, doesn’t feature the Sony IMX663 sensor, and instead utilizes the Sony IMX355 sensor that doesn’t support dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF). This further confirms that if Face ID is to come to the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6 is out of luck.

Via: Android Headlines, 9to5Google

Sign-up for MobileSyrup news sent straight to your inbox

© 2022 Blue Ant Media Privacy. Terms of use.

source