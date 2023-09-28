iPhone 15 dummies confirm Dynamic Island on vanilla models, Action button on Pros – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Peter 07 September 2023

Here we go again – more iPhone 15 dummies have surfaced and they offer an early look at the color options for the new generation. Apple Insider has some on hand and made a video to show off the colors, but also some of the design changes for the 15 series.

Starting with the vanilla iPhone 15, it will be available in the usual White and Black as well as three pastel colors: Yellow, Pink/Red and Blue. The chassis is still made out of aluminum and it has a brushed finish.

While looking at the sides, notice that the toggle button is still on board. There is also a SIM card tray, which will be preserved for the phones sold internationally, but they may not be available in the US/Canada models.

Another interesting thing to note is that these dummies feature the Dynamic Island – goodbye, notch! Rumors have been suggesting this change for months, so we’re not surprised to see it.

Next up, the iPhone 15 Pro. This one also has the usual Silver and Space Black, plus the new hero color, Titan Gray, and a single color option, a deep Blue. The dummies have glossy sides, though the real phones will probably have a matte finish on their titanium frames.

The interesting change on the side here is the new Action button. It’s pretty tiny (the same size as the toggle it replaces) whereas it was fairly prominent on the Apple Watch Ultra where it first appeared. The Action button will be configurable with 9 functions, including a silent mode, but also accessibility features, shortcuts, camera and flashlight, magnifier, translate and voice memos.

There’s also the USB-C port that is present on the bottom of all of these dummies. The Pro models should have a Thunderbolt port, while the vanilla models are probably getting a plain USB 2.0 port. However, there’s no way to find out from these dummies. Another hardware difference between vanilla and Pro may be the charging speed – the same 20W for vanilla and perhaps up to 35W for the Pros.

