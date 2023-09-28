Valorant servers will be down today from 6:00 am PST for Gekko, patch 6.04, and Episode 6 Act 2 – Sportskeeda

Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 2 is right around the corner, and the brand new update will bring new Agen, Gekko, a new Battle Pass, new sprays, and player cards. It is one of the most anticipated updates of the year for the shooter, and Riot Games have ensured that players have a good deal to look forward to when patch 6.04 officially goes live later today.

As the Act 2 update will be a rather big one, the developers will be looking to take the servers down for a couple of hours for maintenance and to patch in the new update.

However, it might take longer than that if they face issues along the way, and players might have to wait a bit longer before they can log back into the client.

With Gekko finally going live today, seeing how well he plays out on normal and the professional stage will be pretty interesting. While being an Initiator, his kit is quite different from the other Agents of his class.

As mentioned, the Valorant servers will be taken down for some time today, and according to the official Server Statu Page, here are the times when the shooter’s client will be made unavailable across all the regions:

Apart from Gekko, there are other things that players can look forward to with patch 6.04. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the new Battlepass, which will go for 1000 VP and will have 50 tiers that players can unlock.

The pass will include three new skin lines named Signature, Tilde, and Topotek, making it worthwhile to grind each of the tiers obtaining all the cosmetic and other in-game rewards along the way. Valorant patch 6.04 will drop later today and is expected to be around 2-4 GB.

