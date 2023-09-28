SEC Seeks to Appeal Crypto Ruling on Ripple Labs XRP Token – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

UPS Plans to Cut Non-Driver Jobs to Mitigate Union Labor Costs

US Junk-Bond Funds Post the Biggest Outflow in Seven Months

Mexico Keeps 11.25% Rate With Inflation Threats, Fast Growth

BOE’s Greene Sees Risk of 1970s-Style Crisis From Climate Change

IMF Says Argentina’s Spending Adds Risks to $44 Billion Deal

Tesla Autopilot Faces Scrutiny in First Trial Over Fatal Crash

Honda Takes Another Crack at US EV Market With Help From GM

Microsoft Considered Investing Billions in Apple Deal to Compete With Google Search

Uber, DoorDash, GrubHub Must Pay $18 an Hour to NYC Couriers

Amazon Gets Boost in EU Court Fight Over New Digital Rules

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

Meta Brings Chatbots, Image Editing to Social Media Apps

Trump Tariff Proposal Abandons Tax-Cutting Legacy, Pence Says

Trump NY Fraud Trial on for Next Week After Delay Bid Denied

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Buzz Doubles Sunday Jets Ticket Sales

Soros Son’s New Shakeup Puts $25 Billion Philanthropy on Hold

Hovland wows spectators at Ryder Cup by making a hole-in-one at a par 4. There's a catch, though

Teddy Swims' debut album is powered by toxic relationships and heartbreak

Goldman Insider Trader Did His Best

The Golden Bachelor Is No Way to Entertain Seniors

Flying Is Less Rewarding, But I Still Want My Points

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Feeding the World Once Brought the US Untold Influence—No More

Got Plastic With a No. 2 Recycling Symbol? Beware a Toxic Problem

Tesla Sued for Race Discrimination by US Civil Rights Agency

Biden Steps Up Legal Protections to Counter Antisemitism, Bias

Biden Defies Environmentalists by Selling Offshore Oil Drilling Rights

AfDB Maps Steps African Nations Need to Mobilize Climate Finance

These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age

YouTubers Fuel a Housing Crunch in One of Europe’s Tiniest Nations

New York City Tells Migrants ‘You Are Better Off’ Somewhere Else

Crypto Company Ripple Backs Out of Fortress Trust Purchase

Fireblocks Buys Australian Blockchain Startup BlockFold

Bankman-Fried Loses Another Bid for Release Days Before Trial

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said it intends to challenge a federal judge’s ruling that Ripple Labs Inc.’s XRP token isn’t a security when sold to the general public.

US District Judge Analisa Torres in New York last month said the crypto firm’s sales of XRP to sophisticated investors met the test for an investment contract under federal securities law because those buyers “would have understood that Ripple was pitching a speculative value proposition for XRP with potential profits.” But the judge said that didn’t apply to programmatic investors, meaning the broader public buying crypto on exchanges.

source