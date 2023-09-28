SEC Seeks to Appeal Crypto Ruling on Ripple Labs XRP Token – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".
Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.
UPS Plans to Cut Non-Driver Jobs to Mitigate Union Labor Costs
US Junk-Bond Funds Post the Biggest Outflow in Seven Months
Mexico Keeps 11.25% Rate With Inflation Threats, Fast Growth
BOE’s Greene Sees Risk of 1970s-Style Crisis From Climate Change
IMF Says Argentina’s Spending Adds Risks to $44 Billion Deal
Tesla Autopilot Faces Scrutiny in First Trial Over Fatal Crash
Honda Takes Another Crack at US EV Market With Help From GM
Microsoft Considered Investing Billions in Apple Deal to Compete With Google Search
Uber, DoorDash, GrubHub Must Pay $18 an Hour to NYC Couriers
Amazon Gets Boost in EU Court Fight Over New Digital Rules
AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President
Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department
Meta Brings Chatbots, Image Editing to Social Media Apps
Trump Tariff Proposal Abandons Tax-Cutting Legacy, Pence Says
Trump NY Fraud Trial on for Next Week After Delay Bid Denied
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Buzz Doubles Sunday Jets Ticket Sales
Soros Son’s New Shakeup Puts $25 Billion Philanthropy on Hold
Hovland wows spectators at Ryder Cup by making a hole-in-one at a par 4. There's a catch, though
Teddy Swims' debut album is powered by toxic relationships and heartbreak
Goldman Insider Trader Did His Best
The Golden Bachelor Is No Way to Entertain Seniors
Flying Is Less Rewarding, But I Still Want My Points
What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words
Feeding the World Once Brought the US Untold Influence—No More
Got Plastic With a No. 2 Recycling Symbol? Beware a Toxic Problem
Tesla Sued for Race Discrimination by US Civil Rights Agency
Biden Steps Up Legal Protections to Counter Antisemitism, Bias
Biden Defies Environmentalists by Selling Offshore Oil Drilling Rights
AfDB Maps Steps African Nations Need to Mobilize Climate Finance
These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age
YouTubers Fuel a Housing Crunch in One of Europe’s Tiniest Nations
New York City Tells Migrants ‘You Are Better Off’ Somewhere Else
Crypto Company Ripple Backs Out of Fortress Trust Purchase
Fireblocks Buys Australian Blockchain Startup BlockFold
Bankman-Fried Loses Another Bid for Release Days Before Trial
The US Securities and Exchange Commission said it intends to challenge a federal judge’s ruling that Ripple Labs Inc.’s XRP token isn’t a security when sold to the general public.
US District Judge Analisa Torres in New York last month said the crypto firm’s sales of XRP to sophisticated investors met the test for an investment contract under federal securities law because those buyers “would have understood that Ripple was pitching a speculative value proposition for XRP with potential profits.” But the judge said that didn’t apply to programmatic investors, meaning the broader public buying crypto on exchanges.
