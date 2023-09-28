Download Big Starry Sur wallpapers for iPhone and Mac – 9to5Mac

Following up after releasing the stunning M2 MacBook Pro schematic wallpapers, Basic Apple Guy is out with his latest creation. Beautifully blending Apple’s Big Sur design and the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, you can download the Big Starry Sur wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Basic Apple Guy shared more on the creative process of working with AI for this wallpaper on his blog today:

Introducing Big Starry Sur, inspired by the macOS 11 Big Sur wallpaper, redone the style of Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1889 painting Starry Night.

I generated this image a while back using the AI image generator Midjourney. I ran several prompts a couple of dozen times using various variations of the phrase “Big Sur” and “Starry Night” before narrowing it down to an image I wanted & remastering it further to refine the generation. From there, I began using ML-upscaling, sharpening and making other edits to produce the final product.

On Twitter, someone asked if he could do something similar with the “old OS X galaxy wallpapers” and Basic Apple Guy replied “Of course. More soon. 🤫” We’ll be keeping an eye out for what comes next 😁.

For more from Basic Apple Guy, be sure to check out these other amazing wallpapers:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

source