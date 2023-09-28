iOS 16.4.1 (a): What Apple's Rapid Security Response Fixed – CNET

The update patched a few actively exploited security issues.

Apple released iOS 16.4.1 (a) on May 1.

Apple released its first iPhone Rapid Security Response update, called iOS 16.4.1 (a), on May 1. The company recommended the update for all users, and it applied some important security fixes to iPhones, including two issues that might be actively exploited.

One of the security issues might disclose sensitive user information to a third party, and the other issue could allow a third party to execute commands on your device without your knowledge.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

Some users saw an error message when installing iOS 16.4.1 (a) on their devices. The message read, “Unable to Verify Security Response,” and it said they were no longer connected to the internet. If you see this error message, you can immediately retry downloading the update or try again later.

The iOS 16.4.1 (a) update doesn’t bring new features to your iPhone, but it does fix some security issues.

Rapid Security Response updates are a new type of device update Apple introduced alongside iOS 16.2 in December. According to Apple, Rapid Security Response updates provide users with important security fixes more frequently. These updates can help you mitigate iPhone security issues in real time, rather than make you wait for the release of a larger iOS update. Rapid Security Response updates are designated with a letter to differentiate them from other updates.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to CNET’s request for comment.

For more iOS news, check out what features landed on your iPhone with iOS 16.5 and what was included in iOS 16.4.1 and iOS 16.4.

