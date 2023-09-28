New Shows And Movies To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Disney+ And More – Forbes

Here’s everything new to stream this weekend on all your favorite streaming services.

September has arrived at long last, and summer is slowly drawing to an end. In just a few weeks, Autumn will fall upon us in all its fiery splendor. But for now, we have just about three weeks of summer and warm weather to enjoy—and enjoy it we shall, because we know that time is fleeting.

A new month also means another weekend of new streaming content, and unlike last weekend there are some pretty big shows dropping on the myriad streaming services we’re all required to keep up with (and subscribe to) these days.

Alright, on to all the new stuff!

Netflix has done a lot of adaptations, including some very bad live-action renditions of popular anime like Cowboy Bebop, but One Piece is actually faring quite well with both critics and fans of the original anime. The show dropped Thursday on Netflix and looks pretty great. I have never watched the anime, so I come in with virgin eyes and opinions pure as snow. I’m hoping to at least get started on this with my kids this weekend.

I wish I could be more excited about The Wheel Of Time’s second season, but the first was just so wildly hit-or-miss in just about every way. The casting was perfect in places and weird in others. The costumes and sets looked great one minute and cheap the next. The changes to the books were often puzzling and bizarre, and the acting and pacing and really just about everything was all over the map. I haven’t watched any of this new season yet but from what I’ve heard it follows the same path. To be fair, I’m not a huge fan of Robert Jordan’s books, but that actually made me hopeful that a TV adaptation could work in my favor. So far, not so much.

This is another “choose-your-own-adventure” movie at Netflix. This time around, you get to make choices in a rom-com, deciding if the protagonist, Cami, stays with her current boyfriend, or chooses to go a different route, like trying to get back with “the one that got away.”

The fantasy cartoon from Simpsons creator Matt Groening drops its final season on Netflix this weekend. I’ll be honest, I tried to get into this in Season 1 because it looked exactly like my cup of tea, but it was just . . . not very funny. Maybe it gets better? Maybe I should add it to the endless backlog of stuff to catch up on, I don’t know. Hopefully it will be a satisfying conclusion for fans.

I just learned about this, but Jurassic Park is returning to movie theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary, which makes me feel very old. I remember seeing this in theaters as a kid and being absolutely blown away. I went twice and have seen it many times since. Far and away the best of the Jurassic Park franchise, the original is still one of my all-time favorite movies and I think I’m going to have to go see it—in 3D—this weekend. I can still hear the original soundtrack at will, those majestic horns, some of legendary composer John Williams’ best work.

Finally, if you haven’t had the great pleasure of watching Charlie Hopkinson’s wonderfully hilarious YouTube videos, now you can. In his latest, he lovingly pokes fun at Ahsoka on Disney+ and does some really funny impressions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gonn and Anakin Skywalker, all watching the episodes and reacting to them. Just delightful (so far my favorite part of Ahsoka).

