Microsoft Working on New Surface Laptop, Expected to Be Surface … – gizmochina

Known to many of us for its Windows operating system, Microsoft continues to expand its Surface product family. The company, which recently came up with a dual-screen phone called Surface Duo 2, is working on a device that is expected to be named Surface Laptop Go 3 or Surface Go 4. Here are the details…

FCChas certified a new Microsoft device, which is rumored to be the next-generation Surface Laptop Go 3 or Surface Go 4. The FCC listing doesn’t reveal much about the device, but it does confirm that it’s real and that it’s coming soon. The laptop is listed under the model number C3K-2067, and it’s described as a “portable computing device” with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The listing also includes a diagram of the device, which shows that it has a similar design to the Surface Laptop Go 2. The Surface Laptop Go 2 was released in 2021. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and it has a 12.4-inch touchscreen display. The Surface Laptop Go 3 or Surface Go 4 is expected to have similar specifications, but it could also get some upgrades, such as a faster processor or more RAM.

The next-generation Surface Laptop Go could get a few upgrades, such as a larger storage option, a longer battery life, or a refreshed design. However, it’s also possible that the device will have the same specifications as the Surface Laptop Go 2. If Microsoft can deliver on these expectations, the next-generation Surface Laptop Go could be a great option for most people and I might definitely consider ditching the Mac.

