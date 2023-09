XRP price reveals Ripple bulls big picture plans for holders and it includes 50% rally – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

FXStreet

XRP price has been hovering inside a larger range, as mentioned in previous publications. The recent bull rally pushed it to retest the range high. However, as momentum exhausted and investors resorted to profit-taking, the gains came undone, and Rippl returned to the mean.

In this article, we will take a look at the short-term and long-term outlook for XRP price and potential accumulation levels for the long run.

Also read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets await BTC’s cue

XRP price has bounced nearly 8% after the recent 18% decline between April 18 and 21. This move indicates that the bears are slowly giving away control. A minor pullback is likely to be followed by an extension of this recovery rally to $0.489, which is the midpoint of the 18% descent. In some cases, Ripple bulls could continue their ascent and tag the $0.512 hurdle.

This is the short-term outlook for XRP price and provides scalpers and day traders with some good opportunities.

However, if XRP price manages to flip the $0.537 hurdle, it will signal a breakout from a major high timeframe level. In such a case, investors need to focus on the three-day chart of XRP price.



XRP/USDT 4-hour chart

The three-day chart shows that XRP price has been hovering inside the $0.537 to $0.336 range for nearly a year now. If the remittance token does breach this range to the upside, it would trigger a massive bullish response.

In such a case, XRP price could retest the $0.633 level, which is the midpoint of the 69% crash witnessed between March 26, 2022, and June 18, 2022. This move would constitute a 35% gain but an extension to the $0.704 hurdle would bring it to a 50% gain for holders.



XRP/USDT 3-day chart

A breakdown of the range’s midpoint at $0.436 is the first telltale sign of weakness in buyers’ camp. However, if XRP price slices through the $0.414 and $0.396 levels, it would invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a crash to the range low at $0.336.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

Kraken has indicated plans to diversify, with intentions to leverage the first-mover advantage towards ETF. Meanwhile, the crypto markets continue to appeal to the US SEC for a nod amid a long pile of applications already on the financial regulator’s desk.

While spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval has been a matter of controversy in the United States, Ethereum Futures ETFs' might not be. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is most likely to approve the trading of ETH ETFs in the next seven days.

Chainlink price has performed exceptionally over the past couple of days, making room for profits for investors. However, further gains from here on would warrant a market cooldown before the rally can continue.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to lead the rest of the market into recovery. However, it faces a key obstacle, same case for Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) positioning the top three cryptocurrencies in a muddle.

Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source