UPPER DECK GOLF COMING TO T-MOBILE PARK THIS FALL – MLB.com

SEATTLE, WA. – The Seattle Mariners announced today that Upper Deck Golf will be coming to T-Mobile Park, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside the iconic Seattle ballpark this fall. Upper Deck Golf is a unique experience that allows guests to play on the upper decks of ballparks and stadiums throughout the country, as well as down on the fields.

“We’re excited to partner with Upper Deck Golf in bringing this unique event to Seattle. No matter your skill level, this experience will be fun for golfers of all ages,” said Frances Traisman, Seattle Mariners Senior Vice President, Sales. “We encourage fans to sign up for early access as soon as possible to ensure they get their desired tee times for this unforgettable event.”

While playing a round throughout the ballpark, fans will be able to experience an array of food and beverage offerings, listen to music and participate in multiple golf-themed challenges.

Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times available to be booked as early as 7:00 a.m. on each of the three dates and as late as 9:00 p.m. Tee times will be offered in two player increments, and VIP tee times will be available, which offer a more premium experience for fans looking to enjoy additional perks at the event.

“Upper Deck Golf is a truly unique golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf Co-Founder. “Fans will have a chance to hit tee shots throughout T-Mobile Park down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse festival inside the ballpark.”

Registration for tee times opens in late September, but fans can register now for early access to tee times prior to the General Public. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

For more information and to sign up for early access, click here.

