New Prime Video shows – About Amazon

Looking for an inside activity on those hot summer days? Prime Video has your back, with several new series coming to the streaming service this summer. Whether you’re in the mood for an action-packed drama or a sweet summer romance, there are plenty of titles to choose from.

Prime Video is your one-stop-shop for streaming entertainment content. With so many options to choose from, you can’t go wrong with any of the movies and series. In order from release at the beginning of summer to the end, here are 17 new series that you won’t want to miss:

The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan is more action-packed than ever. This season finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As Jack (John Krasinski) and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, they discover a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—and ultimately reveal a conspiracy much closer to home that tests our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

This docuseries reveals what truly lies beneath the famous American reality-tv family, exposing their support of the organization known as the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP). A number of former IBLP members bravely come forward and reveal the abusive practices that kept them in a living nightmare. For the first time, Jill Duggar Dillard will go on the record with her side of the story, joined by family and close family friends who witnessed what went on behind the scenes. While details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.

Are you ready to go on a thrilling ride? The Ride follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches throughout the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series, as they navigate the league’s inaugural 2022 season, budding rivalries, exhilarating highs, and challenging lows of PBR’s newest team-based competition.

For any coming-of-age lovers out there, this show is for you. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, Cootie (Jharrel Jerome)—a 13-foot-tall young Black man—escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

In need of a thrilling murder mystery? The Tasmanian town of Deadloch is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough detective from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami)—along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama)—are thrown together to solve the case. As the town prepares to launch an annual arts, food, and culture event, the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

Everyone loves a rom-com, but what about a romantic dramedy? With Love centers on siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato), as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Both Santiago (Rome Flynn) and Nick (Desmond Chiam) profess their feelings for Lily, causing her to wrestle with what is best for her future. Meanwhile Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III) are truly compatible.

Season Two of The Lake has a multitude of flames, both literal and metaphorical. The sun-kissed lakeside comedy returns as Justin (Jordan Gavaris) and Riley (Travis Nelson) decide to make their relationship official. But their plans—along with the beloved boathouse—go up in flames, when Justin gets cold feet and bolts from the altar. Meanwhile, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) is dealing with a wildfire of her own: The return of her mother Mimsy (Lauren Holly), who claims she’s dying and wants to spend her final summer with her family on the lake. Billie’s (Madison Shamoun) one-week vacation plans change after a gorgeous tree planter, Forrest (Jhaleil Swaby), and a fierce climate activist, Ivy (Max Amani), suddenly give her two reasons to blow up her summer.

This thrilling new horror dramedy takes you through the new life of Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) after her 16-year prison sentence. She returns to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Much like The Ride, this miniseries follows the lives of Hawai’i’s next generation of female surfers as they all aspire to tackle the professional surfing World Tour. This four-part docuseries offers behind-the-scenes access to five of the sport’s most exciting young stars as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium. The stakes have never been higher as they battle intense waves, while practicing Hawaiian traditions.

If you’re looking for a tear-jerking yet warmhearted summer romance, then Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is for you. Belly (Lola Tung) used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

You could say that heaven and hell collide in Season Two of Prime Video’s fantasy comedy, Good Omens. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is, or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition.

Have you ever dreamt of being transported into a movie and turned into the lead actress? Isabel (Monica Iozzi) dedicated her life to being a writer on a prime time soap opera, but is betrayed by her mentor, Lauro Valente (Miguel Falabella), who steals her spot with a project of his own. At the premiere, Isabel decides to confront him, and magically ends up inside his production as the lead actress. Now, as part of a drama surrounded by conflicts, revenge, and impossible love, Isabel is going to face difficulties and try to prove that it is only possible to be happy alone.

If con games and family drama are your speed, then look no further than Mala Fortuna, which follows two grifters with a shared past who make one last try in search of glory. When Michi (Jorge Lopez) and Marie Claire (Macarena Achaga) meet again using false identities, the remnants of their love and resentments resurge as they try to get close to the Urquizas, one of the richest families in Mexico. It’s no holds barred to see who comes out on top.

Dive into this Australian family drama this summer to learn about the enthralling narrative of Alice Hart (Alycia Debnam-Carey). When she loses her parents in a tragic and mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver) on a flower farm. As she reaches womanhood, an unearthed betrayal sends Alice fleeing to build a new life for herself, where she is forced to confront the painful secrets of the past.

This dynamic new series will be sure to keep you preoccupied as you beat the heat this summer. Adrift, unhappy with life, and desperately in need of money to care for an ailing adoptive father, Ubaldo (Allan Souza Lima), a bank clerk with no memory of his childhood, receives an inheritance that will forever change the course of his history. In Cratará, the heart of Brazil’s northwest desert, he will become the leader of a dangerous gang of bank robbers, fulfilling the destiny and legacy of his biological father, a mythical cangaceiro.

Hungry for a series that keeps you on the edge of your seat? Based on the best-selling series by Harlan Coben, Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent (actor’s name). With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon (Adrian Greensmith) and secretive Ema (Abigale Corrigan), Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.

Nothing is better than putting your feet up and watching the return of Prime Video’s exclusive Thursday Night Football coverage. The defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14, with TNF Tonight, Prime Video’s on-site pregame show that gets viewers ready for all the action, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit call the game, with Kaylee Hartung contributing reports from the field. Learn more about Prime Video’s award-winning announcers.

