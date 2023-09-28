Answers to all your questions about the Kindle Unlimited reading … – About Amazon

Lee este artículo en español.

If you love reading and you’re always on the hunt for your next great book, you’ll love Kindle Unlimited. Our team designed this subscription for a wide range of readers—from casual readers looking to try a new author to avid readers who are always immersed in a book.

With Kindle Unlimited, an ever-growing selection of more than 4 million digital books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines are at your disposal. Here’s everything you should know about Kindle Unlimited, including frequently asked questions and how you can get started today.

Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription that gives members access to more than 4 million digital books, as well as thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazines. Once you activate your subscription, you can immediately start downloading titles from the Kindle Unlimited catalog.

Kindle Unlimited works with all Kindle devices, as well as on your phone, computer, or tablet through the free Kindle app.

Kindle Unlimited is a way to borrow millions of titles, with no due date for borrowed books. Kindle Unlimited members can read and hold onto up to 20 titles at a time before returning them.

Kindle Unlimited includes a wide range of titles, from popular best sellers like Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover and Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score to modern classics like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and thought-provoking nonfiction like Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari. You can search categories like biographies and memoirs, romance, self-help, and mystery and thrillers to find your next read. In all, Amazon offers access to more than 4 million digital books with Kindle Unlimited.

Look for the Kindle Unlimited badge throughout the Kindle Store and click on the “Read for Free” button on Kindle book pages to sign up and start reading. Browse Kindle Unlimited books and discover new and notable additions to Kindle Unlimited.

Audio narration is available for thousands of Kindle Unlimited titles. Just look for the headphones icon next to the Kindle Unlimited logo on each book. Browse Kindle Unlimited audiobooks here.

Kindle Unlimited offers a selection of popular magazine and newspaper subscriptions, including USA Today, Reader’s Digest, Men’s Health, People Magazine, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among others. Browse Kindle Unlimited magazines here.

Nope! You can download and read books available on Kindle Unlimited on your mobile or desktop browser or via the free Kindle app. The Kindle app is available on iOS, Android, Mac, PCs, and the web, and it’s included on all Amazon Fire tablets. Of course, you can always read on your Kindle, including Kindle Paperwhite, Oasis, and Scribe.

You can borrow up to 20 digital books, audiobooks, or comics at a time. Magazine subscriptions do not count toward your limit.

No. Kindle Unlimited is a distinct membership that offers members access to more than 4 million digital books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines. Prime Reading is a great benefit of an Amazon Prime membership with access to thousands of titles.

In the U.S., a Kindle Unlimited subscription costs $11.99 a month plus taxes.

Kindle Unlimited memberships are available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

You can cancel your Kindle Unlimited subscription at any time. Just go to Manage your Kindle Unlimited Membership and select “Cancel Kindle Unlimited Subscription.”

Your membership will remain active until your next billing date, after which you’ll lose access to your Kindle Unlimited titles. If you cancel your membership, you will not receive a refund of any membership fees already paid.

Kindle Unlimited has something for everyone. Whether you’re an avid reader who finishes books quickly or a casual browser who enjoys many types of content, you should try out the subscription. Once you experience Kindle Unlimited’s extensive selection and ease of borrowing, it’s hard to go back.

But don’t simply take our word for it. Here’s what some of our current members say:

“As an avid reader, being able to access as many books as KU has available for one monthly price is a cheaper option than having to purchase each book individually. While sadly not all my favorite authors participate in the KU program, I have been able to find similar authors that do, thus gaining new favorites.”—Christina

“I would never be able to afford reading so many books if not for KU. It also allows trying new authors and series. Since I don’t need to pay extra, I’m willing to try books/authors I would normally hesitate to spend money on.”—Liya

