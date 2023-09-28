Elon recognized as a top LGBTQIA-friendly campus for 9th year – Today at Elon

By Elon University News Bureau, staff

August 31, 2023

Campus Pride, a national resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, recently announced Elon as one of the “Best of the Best” in supporting LGBTQIA students.

Elon University has been included in the 2023 “Best of the Best” list from Campus Pride for a ninth consecutive year. Campus Pride, a national nonprofit resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, selected 30 institutions nationwide that best support LGBTIA communities through their policies, programs and practices.

Campus Pride, a valuable resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, gave Elon a five-star ranking on its Campus Pride Index benchmarking tool. To earn a five-star ranking, campuses must receive a score from 90 to 100% based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies, programs and practices. Campuses are scored in eight LGBTQ-friendly factors, including housing, campus safety, academics, student life, and recruitment and retention efforts.

“This recognition is important as it spotlights the LGBTQIA+ communities at Elon during a time when there are forces at work impacting negatively the lives of queer and trans people,” said Luis Garay, director of the Gender and LGBTQIA Center (GLC) at Elon. “Students often cite the Campus Pride Index as a reason for choosing Elon. Because of this, the GLC is committed to working with our campus partners to continue to provide support and affirmation for LGBTQIA students at Elon.”

Campus Pride began the Best of the Best List to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of colleges and universities dedicated to creating safer, more welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ people.

Among the accomplishments and milestones at Elon by the Gender and LGBTQIA Center during the past year:

“The Best of the Best list was first created in 2009 as a way to showcase colleges and universities that were committed to offering safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students, so that students and families could make informed choices about where to pursue higher education,” said Campus Pride Founder, CEO and Executive Director Shane Mendez Windmeyer. “In today’s climate, which finds LGBTQ+ identities being used as political talking points and laws being weaponized against LGBTQ+ people, the commitment to creating campuses that welcome and protect LGBTQ+ students can not be taken for granted. The colleges and universities that made our list this year deserve this highest recognition for the efforts they have made and continue to make.”

The full methodology and list of honorees can be found here.

People in this article:

Luis Garay

Director of the Gender and LGBTQIA Center

