Google's ARCore support list catches up with Samsung Galaxy S23 … – Android Police

Joining the club a whole lot faster than the Pixel 7 did

Sometimes when it rains, it pours, and that's pretty much exactly what's going on now, so long as you substitute "rain" with "Google gets around to updating its formal list of devices supporting the ARCore development platform." It wasn't even 24 hours ago that we saw Google deliver a pretty substantial refresh to that roster, adding in major 2022 phones like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. Today it's already back with more, hitting a bunch of Samsung Galaxy handsets.

Just like we went over yesterday, this record tends to lag quite a bit behind the actual availability of phones supporting Augmented Reality apps, and while there's little consequence to a phone taking its sweet time getting here, who wouldn't feel a little better about seeing all the latest flagships present and accounted for?

We were thinking about that last month when Google updated the list to slide in a bunch of Samsung phones and tablets, but that also felt like a bit of a tease with the S23 just landing at the time — who knew how long it would be until we ever saw those make it to the ARCore list? Well, today we have our answer: just about one month. Here's the complete set of Samsung Android hardware receiving Google certification today:

The Galaxy S23 offers the best that Samsung has — from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset to a high-class camera system led by an impressive 50MP sensor — at just the right size with a vibrant and "palmable" 6.1-inch display. The phone also brings a larger battery than the S22's, plus a sector-leading five years of monthly security updates. That's all for the same price as last year.

The Galaxy S23+ is built to provide a top-notch Android experience in 2023 for those who like to live just a little larger. The 6.6" AMOLED display runs smooth, the 45W wired charging should allow for longer days with shorter breaks plugged in, and there's also more room to run around with, thanks to the 256GB and 512GB options. Backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, it's about as much phone as you can get right on that $1,000 mark.

If you're looking for the best of the best out of Android in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. It's the only one in the S23 lineup to feature the company's flagship 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, the only one with a 5,000mAh battery, and the only one to push the storage envelope up to 1TB. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy should run fast and easily. Everything on that 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2x display (the only one in the series with adaptive refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz) should look smooth and beautiful. And who can forget about all the note-taking features and the added convenience the S Pen brings? This is Samsung's all-out effort for the Galaxy S nameplate.

