Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Aug 13, 2023: Get weapons, diamonds, more | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for Aug 13, 2023:

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

FFDB-GQWP-NHJX

TDK4-JWN6RD6

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY

HFNS-J6W7-4Z48

HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7

2FG9-4YCW-9VMV

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS

4TPQ–RDQJ-HVP4

WD2A-TK3Z-EA55

E2F8-6ZRE-MK49

B3G7-A22TW-DR7X

MCPW-3D28-VZD6

FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ

FFCM-CPSE-N5MX

ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH

EYH2-W3XK-8UPG

FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.



“Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!” Click here!

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source