Huge leak reveals Microsoft’s new laptops coming next week – Digital Trends

We’re just a week away from Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event, yet a plethora of renders and information have just leaked out, spilling the beans on a new Surface Laptop Studio 2, updates to the Surface Laptop Go 3, and an all-new Surface Go 4.

According to the German website WinFuture (via OnMSFT), this information was gleaned from third-party retailers who have already been provided with official data from Microsoft. It’s a slip-up Microsoft would rather have avoided so close to launch day.

Starting with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, things appear to be pretty similar to the original Surface Laptop Studio, which launched in 2021. The chassis looks more or less the same in the new version, with the addition of a USB-A port and MicroSD slot being the only exceptions.

The leak claims it will have the same 14.4-inch display as its predecessor, which will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. That means the fairly chunky bezels will remain the same as well. It will come with PixelSense tech, meaning you can use a stylus with it.

WinFuture states that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have 13th-generation Intel Raptor Lake H processors, specifically options for the Intel Core i7-13700H and the i7-13800H. It will also get an Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 graphics card, plus up to 64GB of memory. As for prices, the entry-level models will cost around $2,399, while the top-end version will set you back about $3,949.

The Surface Go range is also set for a number of changes, according to WinFuture’s leaked information. Like the Surface Laptop Studio 2, the Surface Go 3 will look very familiar from the outside. On the inside, though, the entry-level model is expected to feature an Intel Core i5-1235U chip alongside a 256GB SSD and 8GB of memory, most of which are improvements.

The Surface Go 4, meanwhile, will apparently be launched at Microsoft’s special event on September 21. It will come with an Intel N200 processor, WinFuture claims. That’s instead of an AMD or ARM system-on-a-chip of the type that had been rumored beforehand. WinFuture says it was leaked by a Swiss distributor that is giving away a Surface Go 4, prematurely exposing its details to the wider world.

With just a few days until Microsoft’s Surface event, the Redmond company will no doubt be frustrated that information has escaped earlier than expected. Regardless, we’ll have all the details on the new Surface devices — and anything else Microsoft reveals, such as updates to Bing Chat and Copilot — from the show as it happens.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a fast, but affordable new laptop from Microsoft’s latest line of Surface devices. Announced at Microsoft’s September 2023 Surface event, it offers a speedy modern processor, plenty of SSD storage space, and a range of color options for the chassis. You can get the complete Surface package for $799, but you can configure it with more of less components to make it best suited for your needs.

Those extras do affect the cost, though, begging the question: Which is the best Surface Laptop Go 3 configuration? We’ve delved through the spec and retail listings to find out.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has now been officially announced at Microsoft’s September 2023 Surface event, and it has some really exciting specifications and features that may well make it one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops of this year. But there are lots of options to pick from and a wide range of possible prices for this next-gen laptop. Do you pick the entry-level model with its affordable pricing and more modest hardware? Or go for something more impressive with a higher price tag?

It all depends on what you want to do with it. Let’s take a look at the difference Surface Laptop Studio 2 configurations, and which ones are the best to consider.

The Surface Pen is an excellent accessory for the Surface Laptop Studio 2, and yes, it works well with it. You can use the Surface Pen on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 for all kinds of tasks, from note-taking to doodlin, and sketching. The screen of the next-gen Surface Laptop Studio might be the same as the last one, but it still really lends itself to that sort of nuanced interaction, letting you get pixel-perfect drawing and writing from the Surface Pen.

Th Pen is still magnetic too, so it’s always on hand when you need it.

