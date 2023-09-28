Here is What to Know Beyond Why Verizon Communications Inc … – Yahoo Finance

Verizon Communications (VZ) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Over the past month, shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned -0.2%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. During this period, the Zacks Wireless National industry, which Verizon falls in, has gained 0.2%. The key question now is: What could be the stock's future direction?

Although media reports or rumors about a significant change in a company's business prospects usually cause its stock to trend and lead to an immediate price change, there are always certain fundamental factors that ultimately drive the buy-and-hold decision.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock's fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

Verizon is expected to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2%.

For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $4.69 points to a change of -9.5% from the prior year. Over the last 30 days, this estimate has changed +0.2%.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $4.70 indicates a change of +0.2% from what Verizon is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed -0.3%.

Having a strong externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, offers a more conclusive picture of a stock's price direction in the near term, since it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Due to the size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, Verizon is rated Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Revenue Growth Forecast

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

In the case of Verizon, the consensus sales estimate of $33.61 billion for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of -0.5%. The $135.65 billion and $137.23 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of -0.9% and +1.2%, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Verizon reported revenues of $32.91 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.9%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares with $1.35 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.71 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -2.36%. The EPS surprise was +0.84%.

Over the last four quarters, Verizon surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Verizon is graded B on this front, indicating that it is trading at a discount to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Conclusion

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Verizon. However, its Zacks Rank #3 does suggest that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

When Costco lists gold bars for sale online, "they're typically gone within a few hours and we limit two per member," its CFO told investors.

The Dow Jones rose as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a government shutdown pledge. A Warren Buffett stock is near an entry. Nvidia rose.

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) decides to reduce its long-term cash distribution per unit rate to increase its financial flexibility and focus on high-yielding growth opportunities.

Along with the markets’ recent pullback, so has Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) handed back some of the year’s prior gains. Nevertheless, it has still outpaced the broader markets this year. And despite growing bearish macro concerns, looking at how Wood expects the landscape to shape up, the ARK Invest CEO is optimistic her innovation-first approach will continue to deliver. “I do think that what’s happening this year is that the market is starting to look over the Fed’s moves…

At age 99, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger's life spans pivotal eras of economic transformation. From the depths of the Great Depression to the financial tremors of the Great Recession, he's seen it all. Munger recalls a time when the minimum wage was 40 cents per hour. Such experiences, set against a backdrop of technological evolutions and geopolitical gyrations, have provided him with a unique lens through which he views investing. Today, Munger is one of the most esteeme

Vladimir Putin will be unable to protect citizens from the pain

Think 4.6% yields on 10-year Treasuries look good? Market pros found safe ways you can do even better using bond ETFs.

Nike reported earnings on Thursday as investors remain focused on any signs of a consumer slowdown in North America and slower growth in China.

The September sell-off in Dow Jones and S&P 500 stocks is getting so intense, some wonder if it's already overdone.

Just because you retire doesn't mean you have to stop working. And when work is an option rather than a requirement, it's possible to select a low-stress job that multiplies fulfillment without adding anxiety – but still provides a bit … Continue reading → The post 12 Low-Stress Jobs You Can Do in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said the market for artificial intelligence is still in its "early innings," and the competitive landscape is still evolving.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the hottest trend in the tech sphere. Just take a look at Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of investors' increasing enthusiasm for AI. Shares of the chip-making giant have surged 191% year to date, allowing the company to cross $1 trillion in market cap. But according to ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, there could be better ways to gain access to the booming sector. "We're really focused on those companies that most p

401(k) contribution limits should continue their upward climb in 2024, according to a recent projection by Mercer. However, easing inflation now means lower forecasts for 401(k) and other retirement plan contribution limits for next year. After rising substantially from $20,500 in 2022 to $22,500 for 2023, Mercer projects the annual cap to go up just […] The post 401(k) Contribution Limits Projected to Rise Again in 2024: How to Plan Ahead appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

New investors often make the mistake of chasing high-yielding stocks without giving enough thought to the quality of those companies and the sustainability of the dividends. With real estate investment trusts (REITs), one way to assess whether a company can continue paying out the current dividend in the future is to look at the dividend amount in relation to the forward funds from operations (FFO) with a simple formula called the "payout ratio." The payout ratio is derived by dividing the annua

(Bloomberg) — BlackRock Inc. is the latest exchange-traded fund issuer to take aim at the runaway success of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s biggest active strategy. Most Read from BloombergPakistan Rupee Set to Become Top Performing Currency Globally Biden Impeachment Hearing Heavy on Politics, Light on Substance‘Fortnite’ Maker Epic Games Is Cutting About 16% of StaffUAW Aims For At Least 30% Wage Bump to Woo New MembersElon Musk Wins US Space Force Contract for StarshieldThe actively managed BlackRoc

Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Energy Transfer LP (ET) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

Analysts are changing their tune on Tesla third-quarter delivery estimates, cutting predictions just days before the EV giant is expected to release quarterly delivery data. Tesla stock advanced Thursday. With Tesla likely to report its Q3 deliveries on Monday, Oct. 2, Wall Street is predicting the number will undercut the EV giant's record-setting 466,140 vehicles in Q2.

Former President Donald Trump brought his campaign to Michigan on Wednesday night to ostensibly rally auto workers, but the message received was likely not what the workers wanted to hear. This as the UAW plans to once again expand its stand up strikes on Friday.

Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

source