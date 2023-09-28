What we know about the new Premier mode in VALORANT: release … – EGamersWorld

During the recent VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, Riot Games officially unveiled the release date of the new Premier mode in VALORANT. Over the past six months, the developers have been testing the new game feature, which is due to appear in the public domain in Act 3 of Episode 6.

In this context, we would like to offer you an insight into the Premier competitive mode, its format and the main features of the new feature. In other words, let’s talk about the facts we know about the upcoming major update to VALORANT.

Just recently, episode 2 act 6 has been revealed, featuring a new Geeko agent, as well as the introduction of new kits and a battle pass. Given the details of Riot Games’ latest announcement, Premier mode in VALORANT will arrive in about two months. Thus, the tournament mode should be expected in early to mid-May 2023.

It should be noted that at the end of last year the developers launched a beta-testing game mode for Brazil. Then enthusiasts monitored a number of parameters, including the ability to create teams (with logos and colours), the server load, the correctness of the matchmaking system and more.

Premier is a new competitive mode that offers a much higher level of player competition than ranked modes. Simply put, it’s a stand-alone tournament system that goes against the grain of matchmaking.

Premier mode allows you to create your own team and take part in a competitive season with a known match schedule in advance. After creating a five-player team, the participants will have access to matches against opponents of the appropriate level. Each team will get a place in a division and compete in a season with weekly matches and tournaments.

Each season will last a few weeks. The teams that give their best will qualify for the final tournament where they can compete for the league title.

The tournament system is expected to be directly connected to the VALORANT Challengers. As such, the Premier mode will serve as a stepping stone for aspiring players looking to enter the professional scene.

As Premier Mode is the first step for players onto the professional stage, the tournament system will be very similar to the VALORANT Championships held today.

Here are the main features of the upcoming tournament mode:

Thus, the developers are preparing for the players a great opportunity to try themselves as real cyber athletes.

Leo Faria, head of eSports for VALORANT, explains that the new mode is meant to be a new stepping stone for players looking for a professional career, a new route to VCT Challenger Leagues, which are the professional leagues in VALORANT for each region.

