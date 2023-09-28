Netflix Added 53 New Movies and Series for March 1st, 2023 – What's on Netflix



45 new movies and 8 new series have been added to Netflix for the first of the month.

Level 16 is now on Netflix – Picture: Dark Sky Films

It’s a new month and that means lots of new titles have been added to Netflix – below, we’ll break down some of the highlights and provide you with an extensive list of the 50+ new releases that hit Netflix in the US today. We’ll also check in with what’s trending in the US top 10s too.

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Gary Ross / Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

Picture: Lionsgate Films

Netflix managed to (not completely unexpectedly) picked up all four The Hunger Games movies from Lionsgate Films today, likely to get you prepped and excited for the upcoming prequel movie.

Following Katniss Everdeen, the movies are set in a dystopian future in a location called Panem which every year holds a fight-to-the-death competition where all districts have to compete.

As you may know, Francis Lawrence is currently attached to a project at Netflix in the form of Bioshock, so if you want a taste of what we could expect, binge all four movies now (he directed the final three titles).

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Director: Danishka Esterhazy

Cast: Katie Douglas, Celina Martin, Sara Canning

Writer: Danishka Esterhazy, Katharine Montagu, Ken Chubb

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Awards: 3 wins

Also not announced ahead of time today is the re-addition of the hidden sci-fi gem, Level 16 from Dark Sky Films.

Two teens join forces to plot an escape at a bleak all-girls boarding school where students are trained to obey the rules or face sinister consequences.

Rated 83% on RottenTomatoes, WickedHorror concluded, “Level 16 is about atmosphere rather than all-out scares, and it’s much to the story’s credit that we remain on the hook right up until the end.”



Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Jose Coronado, Nona Sobo, Felipe Londoño

Writer: David Bermejo

Runtime: 120 mins / 2h 0m

Picture: Netflix

The second season of the gripping Spanish drama Wrong Side of the Tracks dropped on Netflix today, and as you may have seen, the show has been renewed for an additional two seasons.

