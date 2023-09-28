Ethereum Price Holds Firm, Can it Break $2,000? InQubeta On … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The InQubeta (QUBE) presale has emerged as one of the hottest topics in the cryptocurrency world and the attention it received from global investors seems to be carrying over to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain which its platform is built on.
Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency based on market capitalization, but it’s seen more price growth in 2023 than Bitcoin, the most popular crypto. Ethereum went on a massive bull run in early 2023, with prices increasing by almost 60%, and it seems to be preparing for another bull run, with prices growing steadily in the past week. Ethereum has been picked as the most likely altcoin to ever replace Bitcoin’s status as the top cryptocurrency since its platform is more flexible and capable.
Platforms like InQubeta are proof of Ethereum’s greater utility compared to Bitcoin as its blockchain can be used to host other cryptocurrency projects and allows for the creation of smart contracts.
InQubeta investors can expect to increase the value of their investment by 400% by the time its presale is over. They can thank the incremental price changes that occur at each of the presale’s ten stages for that.
The real fun starts after the project is officially launched later in the year, with some projections expecting InQubeta’s value to increase by up to 100x before the year is over. These might seem like overly optimistic projections, but they’re more on the conservative side given how undervalued InQubeta tokens are.
The InQubeta ecosystem is run by its native $QUBE tokens, which have a limited total token supply of 1.5 billion. $QUBE also has deflationary systems like a 2% burn tax. Tokens collected through the tax are sent to burn wallets to be removed from the total token supply.
Startups raise capital on the InQubeta network by making equity-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are divisible so investors can invest as little or as much as they wish. These NFTs are reviewed by the operations team before being listed on the marketplace where investors can purchase them.
Investors receive the NFTs once sales are finalized, while startups get more $QUBE tokens they can convert to fiat to innovate with. Smart contracts guarantee investors get any bonuses promised on their NFTs.
InQubeta solves the problem of mainstream investment firms being inaccessible for many by creating barrier-free investment opportunities for anyone who wants to tether themselves to the artificial intelligence revolution to secure equity in companies that might end up causing major disruptions in industries worldwide.
Technological breakthroughs are always highly anticipated events for savvy investors who recognize how rare the opportunities such events bring are. Investors who backed Internet-based businesses like Netflix in the early 2000s have made exponential returns on their investments and those who back AI startups that end up transforming industries can expect similar returns.
InQubeta has emerged as one of the surest bets in the crypto space as platforms that help to push AI receive a massive inflow of capital. Investments in AI have increased by over $100 billion since 2015 and they’re projected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030. Ethereum (ETH) poised to break the $2,000 barrier
Ethereum is already having an excellent 2023 and it appears to be poised for more growth as platforms built on its blockchain like Polygon (MATIC) and InQubeta generate lots of buzz in mainstream and crypto investment spaces. Polygon was recently featured in TIME as one of the most influential companies, while InQubeta’s getting attention for making investments in AI accessible for all.
InQubeta and Ethereum are two cryptocurrencies many savvy investors already have in their portfolios. Ethereum will likely continue to see price increases for the rest of the year, but its odds of keeping up with InQubeta are low. At best, Ethereum might increase by up to 3x, while InQubeta beats that during its presale alone.
