Hulu’s Futurama Revival Gets a New Release Window – Superherohype.com

By Jake Abbate

The estimated delivery date for the next Planet Express run has finally been narrowed down. Futurama fans have been eager to watch new episodes of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s futuristic sci-fi comedy since Hulu ordered a revival of the show last year. Now, a press release (via ComicBook.com) confirms that the show’s eighth season will debut on the streaming service sometime this summer.

Unfortunately, there’s no specific date yet. But with summer right around the corner, this is probably a lot closer than most viewers were expecting, especially since there hasn’t been a lot of new info about the revival in recent months. Hulu’s announcement follows comments made by voice actress Lauren Tom (Amy Wong) in February that also suggested the show would return by mid-2023. Regardless, Hulu didn’t make it official until today.

As most fans know, Futurama has experienced a rather turbulent history on the air. The original seres premiered in 1999 and ran for four seasons on Fox before it was cancelled in 2003. It later found success in syndication, eventually prompting Comedy Central to order its own revival in 2009. After airing a few additional seasons, the show was cancelled again in 2013, but the creators never ruled out the possibility of another comeback.

Aside from Tom, the latest iteration of Futurama will also include original cast members Billy West (Fry/Professor Farnsworth/Zoidberg), Katey Sagal (Leela), John DiMaggio (Bender), Tress MacNeille (Mom), Maurice LaMarche (Kif Kroker), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy). The new season will consist of 20 episodes, with all previous seasons currently available to stream.

Are you excited to spend your summer watching Futurama on Hulu? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Futurama-O-Rama

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Share article

source