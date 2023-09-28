Apple TV Plus's all-star thriller Sharper is winning over viewers with … – Gamesradar

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, and more star in the new con movie from A24
Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan’s twisty new thriller Sharper seems to be winning over Apple TV Plus subscribers, despite receiving middling reviews from critics prior to its release on the platform.
Directed by The Crown‘s Benjamin Caron, the A24 movie released on February 17 and also stars the likes of Brianna Middleton, Justice Smith, and John Lithgow. Think The Usual Suspects meets Ocean’s Eleven, it focuses on a ragtag team of thieves who embark on an elaborate long con to steal billions from a wealthy New Yorker. To say more than that would spoil the film’s unexpected turns, which look to have impressed those who have tuned in already.
“Tonight we watched SHARPER (dir. Benjamin Caron), which was great fun. It was the kind of movie they they did back in the late 90s, taking on new noir tropes with a game cast of faces new and familiar,” one viewer wrote on Twitter recently, noting how “cleverly” the film plays with its own timeline. “It’s a joy to watch the script slowly reveal the truth behind character motivations.”
“Sharper is a very good movie,” said another, as a third added: “Lots of fun. Love a good caper/con movie. This one kind of falls into the hole of throwing so many twists your way that, by the end, you’re actively assuming everything you are watching isn’t actually happening, so you aren’t caught off guard.”
Check out some more reactions below…
“Sharper” is literally the movie people are talking about when they say they don’t make good movies for adults anymore! I loved it!!! Read as little as possible about it!February 10, 2023
Just watched Sharper on Apple TV about a con. SUPERB. The sort of thriller I wish I’d written. Great structure, good characters, very clever. It was one step ahead of me the whole way. Highly recommended. #SharperFebruary 17, 2023
Me trying to process that ending 🤯😭this movie was so good! Had me questioning everyone’s move🙌🏽👏🏽Sebastian Stan can do no wrong🔥👌🏽#SebastianStan #SharperMovie #Sharper pic.twitter.com/sDL1zpsdtWFebruary 17, 2023
Absolutely loving @iamclintmansell score to ‘Sharper’. Such a good film too 👍🏻. Nice to have been a part of ‘San Junipero’ back in the day, which was another epic score by Clint 👌🏻. pic.twitter.com/fWt2bDYX9EFebruary 19, 2023
That’s not to say critics disliked Sharper, however. The film currently has a 69% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with most reviews praising its refreshingly retro plot and star-studded cast.
Sharper is available to stream on Apple TV Plus now. For more, check out out list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way across 2023 and beyond.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
Saw X gets rave first reactions, as critics call it “one of the best” chapters in the franchise
Hunger Games director is open to making more movies in the world of Panem
Baldur’s Gate 3’s top 20 most popular multiclass builds revealed: Rogue/Ranger is king, but Barbarian/Fighter is close, and everyone’s a Paladin
By Hirun Cryer
By Amy West
By Emily Garbutt
By Iain Harris
By Fay Watson
By Bradley Russell
By Fay Watson
By Bradley Russell
By Jordan Gerblick
By George Marston
By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar+ is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Apple TV Plus's all-star thriller Sharper is winning over viewers with … – Gamesradar
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.