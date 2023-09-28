You Can Download iOS 17 Beta 4 Now – OSXDaily



iOS 17 beta 4 has been released by Apple for iPhone users who are participating in the developer beta testing program for iPhone system software.

While the dev beta is the first to get the latest 4th beta update, and it remains to be seen if the public beta will be updated concurrently (which would be public beta 2), any person can install iOS 17 beta on iPhone by joining the free Apple developer program, which makes it available as a software update on their device.

Additionally, Apple has simultaneously released updates for MacOS Sonoma beta 4, iPadOS 17 beta 4, watchOS 10 beta 4, and tvOS 17 beta 4.



If you’re actively running the developer version of iOS 17 beta on iPhone then getting the latest beta updates is super easy:



The iPhone must restart to complete installation.

Again, beta 4 is available for developer beta testers currently, but Apple usually soon follows with updated public betas as well.

Beta version of system software is buggier than final versions, and so it’s always a good idea to backup your device regularly. You can also downgrade from iOS 17 beta and revert back to iOS 16 if you need to.

iOS 17 features include interactive Home Screen widgets, Live Voicemail, NameDrop for easily exchanging contact information, customizable Contact Posters when calling other iPhone users, FaceTime video voicemail, Safari Profiles support, and many other smaller features and various changes to the operating system.

The finalized version of iOS 17 will be released to all iPhone users this fall as a free update.

Separately, iPadOS 17 beta 4, MacOS Sonoma beta 4, tvOS 17 beta 4, and watchOS 10 beta 4, are also available for users to update on eligible devices.

