How To Pre-Order Amazon’s Latest Tech Gear, Including The Amazon Max Tablet, Echo Buds And Echo Pop – Forbes

Amazon has made a name for itself with its own lineup of tech gear, including TVs, streaming devices, tablets, wireless earbuds, e-readers and smart speakers. The company launched several new products recently—and all are available currently for pre-order.

Amazon launched the new Amazon Fire Tablet Max 11 tablet and several new Echo devices.

In addition to introducing a svelte new 11-inch tablet, the company introduced new Amazon Echo Buds, the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker and two new versions of the Echo 5. If you’re impatient to get these in your hands now, don’t worry—most of Amazon’s new gadgets will ship soon, and the tablet ships in mid-June.

Amazon

Amazon gives its Fire tablet line a glow-up with its first premium model, the Amazon Fire Max 11. This tablet ditches Amazon’s familiar and colorful, plasticky designs for a sleek and stylish aluminum chassis that looks equally at home in the living room and the boardroom. This tablet stands up well to—or exceeds—what more mature tablet competitors offer at this price. It supports an optional $35 pressure-sensitive stylus. You can buy the stylus separately or as part of a bundle along with a keyboard case (for $329 all-in, including the tablet). If you’re looking for a tablet you can write on, the Fire Max 11 is the most affordable option around. The keyboard case is a useful add-on: The Bluetooth keyboard gets its power from the tablet, and it has well-spaced keys that are comfortable to type on.

The tablet packs a 2.2GHz MediaTek octa-core processor which Amazon says is 50% faster than its current Fire HD 10 tablet. It also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If you run low on storage, you can add up to a 1TB microSD card. The tablet runs the latest version of Fire OS, with a home hub view and support for split-screen views so you can be on a Zoom call and take notes at the same time. The 11-inch display is 2,000 by 1,200 pixels, and it produces vibrant colors and sharp text. Other conveniences include a fingerprint sensor built-into the power button, and USB-C charging. While this tablet’s interface continues to cater to users of Amazon’s media and commerce services, its design and accessories tell a different story: Amazon’s first grown-up Fire tablet is for mainstream productivity, too.

While you can pre-order the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet right now, it begins shipping on June 14.

Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Buds offer an affordable option for Alexa-enabled earbuds—just without noise cancellation. Priced at just $50—far less than the 2021 Echo Buds—these redesigned wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear construction that takes full advantage of 12mm drivers to deliver rich and clear audio. Whether you’re listening to music, partaking in a hands-free call or interacting with the Alexa digital assistant, these earbuds offer comfort, convenience and quality sound.

The Amazon Echo Buds come with a charging case. A full charge lasts up to 20 hours. You also can pair to multiple Bluetooth devices. These aren’t the most feature-packed wireless earbuds on the market, but you get quality audio at a very affordable price.

While you can pre-order the Amazon Echo Buds right now, they begin shipping on June 7.

Amazon

The new Echo Pop is an Alexa-compatible smart speaker with an all-new design available in four colors—lavender bloom, charcoal, glacier white, or midnight teal. The half-spherical shape looks nice from the outside and can integrate into any room’s decor. The speaker has a distinctive front-facing directional speaker which can deliver rich, clear and room-filling sound, beyond what an Echo Dot can achieve.

As you’d expect, this smart speaker is also always available to respond to verbal commands and questions, so you can use it to control other smart gear in your home, get answers to questions, or use various Amazon services, such as Amazon Music. Priced at just $40, the Amazon Echo Pop is the perfect smart speaker addition to any home.

For a limited time, if you trade-in an older Echo smart speaker, you get 25% off when you pre-order the Amazon Echo Pop. It begins shipping on May 31.

Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show products combine the functionality of a smart speaker with a full-color touchscreen. This allows you to stream video content, take part in video calls, display their favorite photos and more—including shop on Amazon. The Echo Show 5 also works with popular video doorbells, so you can see who’s at your front door without getting up from your favorite couch or chair.

What sets this fifth-generation smart home hub apart from its predecessors is that it works 20 percent faster, plus it can produce enhanced bass and clearer sound. This is most obvious when streaming music, an audiobook, or your favorite podcasts. Thanks to support for Matter, connecting and controlling smart home gear via this smart home hub has never been easier.

Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 5 starting now. It begins shipping on May 31.

Amazon

This fifth iteration of the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids is—as its name suggests—made for kids. The chassis has a nifty space theme appropriate for any kids’ space, and its software provides kid-friendly responses to questions and commands posed to Alexa. It can tell jokes, provide help with homework, and stream age-appropriate music or audiobooks. There’s even an explicit lyric filter and adjustable parental controls.

For example, a parent can set the child’s age, review their activity using the smart speaker, set bedtime limits and more. Like other Amazon kid-friendly tech gear, the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a 2-year “worry-free guarantee”—meaning Amazon will replace or repair the unit for free if it gets damaged. You also get a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a service that offers thousands of ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games and more. Another fun feature is that kids can co-create visual stories using Create with Alexa and incorporate themes like dinosaurs or the jungle. Priced at just $100, Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids provides young people with a smart and convenient home hub that only gives them access to content that’s appropriate. This gives parents one less thing to worry about when their kids are streaming music, videos or other types of content from the internet.

Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids today to receive it on May 31 when the product officially launches.

The Forbes Vetted tech team strives to offer accurate and trustworthy product assessments that are the result of intensive research and hands-on testing. Our writers and editors have years of experience writing about a broad range of consumer electronics and have the background and expertise to help you make the best buying decisions possible.

Forbes Vetted regularly covers all types of consumer electronics and then reviews and recommends the best products in specific categories. Here are some other articles you might enjoy reading:

source