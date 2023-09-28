Apple iPhone 16 Pro models feature stocked camera design: Report | Mint – Mint

It may be too early to talk about iPhone 16. Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to debut next year, but the rumour mill is churning expected features of the smartphone series. According to reliable Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 series could be equipped with a stacked rear camera sensor design across the entire lineup. This design choice may follow the implementation of a similar camera technology in this year’s standard iPhone 15 models.

In particular, the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to showcase a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design, enabling enhanced light-capturing capabilities.

While Apple had initially intended to incorporate this advanced camera technology in all iPhone 15 models, production yield issues with the new sensor design reportedly prompted the company to limit its use.

However, Apple has secured most of Sony’s orders, the supplier of these sensors, well in advance, despite Sony’s high-end CIS capacity being expected to remain tight until 2024. Due to Sony’s constrained capacity, other suppliers like Will Semi stand to benefit, as they are likely to receive more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, rumors suggest that its 48-megapixel wide-angle camera will boast an eight-part hybrid lens, comprising two glass elements and six plastic elements. Furthermore, the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses are expected to undergo improvements as well.

In 2024, both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may introduce periscope telephoto lenses, further elevating the camera capabilities of these devices. However, in 2023, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the new camera technology, as size constraints limit its adoption in other models.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 series on September 13. The 2023 iPhone may offer four devices – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

