Here's How You Can Spot a Fake ChatGPT App on Android and iOS? – Pricebaba Daily

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town. For those unaware, it is an AI-enabled chatbot from OpenAI that has answers to almost everything in the world. It is the most sophisticated AI chatbot till now, and many users and developers are drawn towards it. There’s no denying that it’s a great tool, but only if used correctly. Some developers are trying to take advantage of the hottest tech trend at the moment. As a result, both the App Store and Play Store are flooded with dubious ChatGPT apps.

It’s important to know that ChatGPT is a completely free tool, and OpenAI has not released any official mobile app or API. There are tons of fake apps and APIs in the market that aim to make money in the name of pro versions or extra credits to get more answers from AI.

The ChatGPT can only be accessed through a browser at chat.openai.com, where you must register a free account before using it.



The app called “ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3” is one of the most popular fake apps that has managed to gather over 12,000 reviews and a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store in the US. and 4.4 in India. It was among the top apps, in the Productivity category, on the App Store in several countries, as reported by MacRumors.

Although the app was deleted from the App Store, several apps disguised as “ChatGPT” are still available. These apps trick users by putting ChatGPT in the name and appearing in search results by boosting their ratings.

ChatGPT may become a freemium tool, which means users may have to pay to access some additional features. Currently, ChatGPT is completely free for everyone.

GitHub’s CoPilot is an AI programmer that suggests code and completes functions in real-time. On the other hand, ChatGPT gives a precise answer in normal language and gives instructions for writing sophisticated code.

ChatGPT was unveiled by San Francisco-based OpenAI, which was founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba and John Schulman.

