MrBeast has a big challenge planned for when he dies – LADbible

Published 12:09 , 18 May 2023 BST



| Last updated 12:09 , 18 May 2023 BST

MrBeast is known for putting on some tough challenges, so it makes sense that he’d want to leave the world behind with one of his biggest yet.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has racked up millions of views with wacky tasks over the years.

Some of his recent posts see him asking people to survive ‘prison’ for $10,000 a day, offering $100,000 for the first person to ‘rob a bank’ and claiming that anyone who can ‘carry $1,000,000 can keep it’.

The prizes just keep getting better, so MrBeast wants to go out with a bang by offering a very high-stakes prize in a challenge from beyond the grave.

He has it all planned out. The challenge will involve three of his team members; Chandler Hallow, Karl Jacobs and Chris Tyson, and will take place at MrBeast’s tombstone. So at least he can be there in spirit.

The premise is simple: they all have to put their hands on the deceased YouTuber’s tombstone, and try and keep it there for as long as possible.

Sounds easy, right? Well that might be the case, but the contenders probably won’t give up easily, because they’d be in with a chance of inheriting MrBeast’s whole business if they win.

MrBeast explained: “Last to take [their hand] off gets the [YouTube] channel. Everything. 100 percent. Mark my words, I’m serious.

“I don’t give a f*ck how much you guys are crying. Put their f*cking hands on the tombstone and give the channel to whoever wins.”

Considering he’s one of the most popular YouTubers out there, winning MrBeast’s channel would be no small feat, and the YouTuber’s previous videos indicate that he’d make good on his promise. Or at least his lawyers probably would – he’d be dead, after all.

Warning: Contains language some viewers may find offensive:

<span contenteditable="false"></span>

It might sound a bit morbid, but fans are definitely on board with the idea. In fact, some don’t even want to wait until MrBeast kicks the bucket for it to take place.

“You should just do this as an actual video,” one person responded, adding: “Winner gets 1 video uploaded on the channel and all the revenue from it.”

Donaldson is only 25 years old at the moment, so chances are he won’t be going anywhere any time soon, and there’s no telling what his channel might look like when his time on Earth does come to an end.

It might not be worth much at all by that point, but you can hardly say no to a dying wish, can you?

