Grails season 1 review – an incredible look at the building of a brand – Ready Steady Cut

We have a new docuseries that is streaming on Hulu in Grails. Grails follows the story of Eastside Golf and their want to dive into the world of sneakers and sports fashion. Is the new six-part docuseries worth checking out? Let’s dive in.

Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, golf champions at Morehouse College, founded Eastside Golf. Throughout this series of six episodes, you explore how they built the brand. From creating the logo, how they go on their break, and discussing the massive launch. You can’t help but be impressed with how these two men were able to break into an overstuffed space and take it over in a way that no other ever had.

I can’t even imagine what it would be like to one day start a brand and later on talk to the man Michael Jordan on the phone about that said brand. When they talk in-depth about the evolution of sneakers, starting with Jordan, it reminded me of when I was a kid, and I was a little sneakerhead. I had several different shoes, but the pair that I will never forget is the original Allen Iverson sneakers. My parents had gotten them for me as a gift, and I remember walking into school that next day and feeling like I was on cloud nine.

I hope so many people watch this and see what Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku accomplished with hard work and determination because it’s truly inspiring. I loved seeing Daymond John help the duo by teaching them the game. What it’s like behind the scenes, how they need to tackle the market and what they can do to stand out from the rest. He knows what it takes to take a business to the next level.

If you have been following my writing, my biggest bone to pick with these docuseries is overstaying their welcome. Unfortunately, you can add Grails to the list of these series that do just that. Although the series is a short 25 minutes long per episode, it still could’ve been cut down. Maybe a one-hour-and-a-half-hour documentary or two one-hour episodes would’ve served the story’s purpose.

That said, how they told the story in six separate episodes that followed the creation, the creators of the series brilliantly laid out the launch, the big break, and more. Although I criticized the number of episodes, quite a few people at both Netflix and even Hulu should pay attention to how this docuseries was structured. Each episode served a purpose to the overall picture. I have to give credit to director Hannah Storm. It didn’t feel like your ordinarily shot documentary. How she positioned the camera in certain places made you feel like you were on the golf course. An incredible job here by Storm.

Overall, watching the rise of Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku was nothing short of remarkable. I loved hearing what they overcame, how they overcame it, and the true meaning behind the story of Grails. Regardless of how many episodes, I highly recommend watching this and learning.

