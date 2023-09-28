Details of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra weights reductions … – Notebookcheck.net

Chief among the leaks for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max) models is that they will include a titanium chassis instead of the steel chassis that feature on the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models. While the stainless steel has certainly helped to give the current flagship iPhone models a premium look, some users have complained about the weight of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, in particular, and the sharp edges found on both models. The iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs in at a hefty 240 grams, which is only 13 grams lighter than the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 hybrid phone and tablet.
This is set to change with switch to a titanium chassis for the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models, which will also be more curved for a better in-hand feel. To date, it has been anyone’s guess exactly how much lighter the new models will be, although it is well-known that titanium has similar strength to steel but is around 40% lighter. This is not to say the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will be 40% lighter, as they will still use glass on the front and the back of the designs – the latter to optimize radio signal connectivity as glass is more transmissive than metals.
A known leaker @Tech_Reve (Revegnus), has posted details about the weight reductions that we can expect. The iPhone 15 Pro will be cut down to 191 grams from the 206 grams of the iPhone 14 Pro which amounts to a 15 gram reduction in weight. The iPhone 15 Ultra will get a 19 grams shaved off its weight bringing it down to 221 grams, down from 240 grams. Assuming these are accurate specs, both represent substantial weight reductions and highlight one of the clear benefits of switching from steel to titanium for Apple’s next-gen flagship iPhones.
Apple currently uses “aerospace-grade” titanium on its Apple Watch Ultra which it says provides “the perfect balance between weight, ruggedness and corrosion resistance”. The most obvious downside of switching to titanium from steel is its cost, which can be considerably more expensive. This coincides with rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will see significant price rises with speculation that they will both see price rises of at least US$200 each right across the various storage options.
