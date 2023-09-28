Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 15, 2023 – Times of India

You can change your city from here.

We serve personalized stories based on the selected city

8 relationship tips by Sister BK Shivani

4 financial and relationship tips my grandfather gave me and they worked

7 common mind games people play with you

What are power dynamics between couples? How to deal with it

“When our dog sacrificed himself to protect us”

Are you in this list of 6 most IRRESPONSIBLE zodiac signs?

World Heart Day 2023: Here’s all you need to know about history and significance

Viral Optical Illusion: Can you spot a woman’s face among these lines?

Report claims Chris Pratt drank an enormous amount of water for fitness? Is it possible?

Supplement, popular among fitness enthusiasts, might help relieve long COVID symptoms

This is what Hrithik Roshan carries in his lunch box to shoots

Only people with high observation skills can spot the hidden farmer in this picture

Indian cricket team’s striking new jerseys for ICC World Cup 2023 will make every Indian proud

Parineeti Chopra’s wedding lehenga: A heartfelt tribute with a personal touch

10 looks of Canada-based singer Diljit Dosanjh that prove he’s the OG of style

Jisoo to Khushi Kapoor: A star studded evening at the Dior SS24 show

Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra: Bollywood brides who ditched red lehengas for pastel ones

​How to style a salwar kameez in Pakistani style

Vicky Kaushal’s relationship with his parents

Diljit Dosanjh is the OG of style

Astonishing facts to know about the largest Hindu Temple in the US

Hrithik Roshan’s diet when traveling for work

6 Hindu Gods and their Japanese counterparts

10 amazing benefits of Reetha for hair

Bollywood brides who ditched red lehengas for pastel ones

​Kale powder: 13 health benefits to know​

​How to choose your child’s name, explains Sadhguru​

10 times Mrunal Thakur aced androgynous fashion

Refrain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks, name calling or inciting hatred against any community. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by marking them offensive. Let’s work together to keep the conversation civil.

8 ways to control anger with your spouse

‘Animal’ actress Rashmika Mandanna’s ethnic glam

Vicky Kaushal’s relationship with his parents

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati’s charming outfits

Astonishing facts to know about the largest Hindu Temple in the US

8 relationship tips by Sister BK Shivani

Janhvi Kapoor’s Pink Fashion Finesse

Tasty spinoff recipes made with overripe bananas

Hrithik Roshan shares his diet when traveling for work

Actors who were not 1st choice for iconic roles

Shah Rukh Khan, a popular Bollywood actor, engaged with fans on Twitter during his shoot. One fan asked if they could get married at his residence, Mannat. Khan humorously replied, “Do you have a horse for the wedding procession?” Khan’s latest release, ‘Jawan,’ directed by Atlee, has been successful at the box office. He is also set to star in the comedy-drama ‘Dunki,’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Dharmendra, scheduled for a Christmas release.

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for ‘Mohra’, ‘K.G.F’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, and others, has accused the media of the 1990s of practising “yellow journalism” and said that the media back then had no accountability.

Tovino Thomas expressed his joy after his Malayalam movie “2018-Everyone is a Hero” was selected as India’s official entry for the 2024 Oscars. The film, which tells the story of the Kerala floods in 2018, will compete in the best international feature category. Thomas, who recently won the best Asian actor award, said the news motivates him to work harder and give his best in the future. He believes the film’s emotional story resonated with people worldwide.

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Wednesday shared a cryptic post hinting at an upcoming biopic, which is speculated to be made on businessman Raj Kundra.

Bobby turns 50: Nostalgia trip with Prem Chopra

Did RK choose Dimple over Neetu for Bobby?

Movie Review: The Creator – 3.5/5

Actors who were not 1st choice for iconic roles

‘Can we also invite Pak actors to act in films?’

Raveena on daughter Rasha doing kissing scenes

Gadar 2 BEATS Pathaan in Hindi market

10 projects that Govinda allegedly rejected

Anil had Aishwarya and Kajol in mind for Gadar

Why are Marathas fighting Marathas in this quota battle?

Why equating Canada with Pakistan isn’t smart strategy

The man behind India’s ‘Green Revolution’ is no more

India goes after Khalistani gangsters, 53 places raided

Copyright © 2023 Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. For reprint rights: Times Syndication Service

source