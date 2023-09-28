Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix: Expected release date, cast and other details – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto – a deemed Tesla rival that emerged as the world’s third most valuable carmaker last month – is mulling setting up a manufacturing unit in India, multiple people aware of the development told ET.
India’s industrial economy is expected to receive a festive bump, growing around 6% year-on-year in the next couple of months with improvement in monsoon rains, softening inflation, and election-related rise in spending adding to the festive sentiment.
Traditional sweets and snacks brand Haldiram’s earned over a billion dollars from packaged snacks during FY23, as Indians prefer to munch more desi snacks instead of Western ones such as chips.
