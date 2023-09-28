Big UC News from Microsoft, Zoom and RingCentral – UC Today

Home Unified Communications

We round up the biggest news of the week

Published: September 1, 2023

Tom Wright

Managing Editor

Zoom has introduced a new notetaking tool called Zoom Notes to enhance collaboration before, during, and after meetings. This feature allows users to create and share content within Zoom Meetings in real-time, eliminating the need to switch to external applications. Users can also continue working on these notes outside of meetings and share them for collaborative input at any time. The goal is to provide a seamless user experience within the Zoom platform.

Users can create, share, and collaborate on notes before, during, and after meetings. Notes offer extensive formatting options, including fonts, styling, bullets, colors, and more. Users can add links and images to their notes, and the content is automatically saved to prevent loss. Note creators can control access to their notes during and after meetings. Additionally, users can multitask by taking notes during meetings and access their notes easily from the Zoom client.

Zoom Notes will be rolled out to all users at no extra cost in the coming weeks. In recent developments, Zoom has also introduced solutions to enhance its Zoom Events portfolio and reported revenue growth in its Q2 2024 earnings report, attributing some of its success to features like Zoom IQ Meeting Summary, Zoom Intelligent Director, and Team Chat Compose.

RingCentral has expanded its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering to include hardware phones, allowing customers to subscribe to these devices on a monthly basis instead of making upfront purchases. This move follows RingCentral’s introduction of DaaS in November 2022, which initially covered headsets and video hardware.

The benefits of DaaS, as highlighted by RingCentral, include tech support, cost savings, a simplified tech stack, reduced IT workload, enhanced employee experiences, and improved lifecycle management. One appealing feature is the option for a “no questions asked” hardware upgrade after 18 months. RingCentral also provides comprehensive management services, including phone servicing and recovery of inoperable phones, making DaaS a convenient choice.

RingCentral offers a range of DaaS phones, with prices starting at $4 per month for the Yealink T33G desk phone and going up to $43 per month for the Poly Trio C60 conference phone. Currently available to US customers, RingCentral plans to extend its DaaS service to international customers.

The adoption of DaaS is seen as paving the way for bring your own device initiatives, providing flexibility and future-proofing for companies beyond traditional device refresh cycles.

Microsoft plans to unbundle Teams from Office 365 in Europe following pressure from Slack and the European Union (EU). Slack accused Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior for offering Teams for free within its subscriptions.

Starting in October, Microsoft will reduce Office 365 subscription prices by €2 per user per month in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland by excluding Teams. Enterprises can then purchase Teams separately for €5 per user per month. Existing customers can stick with their current package or switch to the new model.

Microsoft’s changes are primarily aimed at core enterprise customers, affecting Office 365 E1, E3, and E5 licenses, as well as Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 licenses in the specified regions. SMB-focused packages will also offer a “without-Teams option.”

While some experts believe Microsoft’s bundling strategy with Teams has already made it a dominant collaboration tool, others see this move as a positive step for customer choice. Microsoft also plans to improve interoperability with competitors by allowing them to host Office web applications in their apps, addressing concerns raised by competitors of Teams.

Microsoft aims to balance the interests of competitors and European business customers while engaging with the European Commission’s ongoing investigation into its practices.



Unified Communications

Cisco Webex Partners with Journey to Reinforce Cybersecurity

CPaaS

Nuance’s DAX Copilot for Healthcare is Generally Available

Unified Communications

Skills Gaps and Cyberattacks: Why Gamma Acquired a Managed Security Services Provider

Unified Communications

How AVer’s Portfolio, Partners and People Help it Lead From the Front

Unified Communications

Beware of ‘Me Too’ Offerings When Securing Microsoft Teams Apps

Event News

Zooming into the Future: A Timeline of Zoom’s Evolution

Share This Post

Unified Communications

Cisco Webex Partners with Journey to Reinforce Cybersecurity

CPaaS

Nuance’s DAX Copilot for Healthcare is Generally Available

Unified Communications

Skills Gaps and Cyberattacks: Why Gamma Acquired a Managed Security Services Provider

Get our Free Weekly Newsletter, straight to your inbox!

Handpicked News, Reviews and Insights delivered to you every week.

Tech

Industries

Topics

Featured Brands

About

More

All content © Today Digital 2023

source