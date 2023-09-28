Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock now released – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

Home » PC Tech & Gaming News »
The latest news on the Microsoft Surface Dock 3 release date & Thunderbolt 4 Dock announcement
The latest update reveals that the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock has officially been released over on the Microsoft website on April 4th, 2023. Although we expected the Surface Dock 3 originally, this still serves as the latest in the series and delivers the new Thunderbolt 4 port we expected.
We’re here to talk you through the latest Microsoft Surface Dock 3 release date rumors. It’s been a few years since the previous Surface Dock, so we’re excited to try and pinpoint when exactly the latest edition of the handy dock is here.
Microsoft’s Surface Dock is useful for connecting your Surface to external peripherals and connections. This makes it easier to use something like a 4K monitor, external speakers, ethernet cable, or more. With the upcoming Surface Dock 3, there are obviously going to be some changes to help improve and build upon the established specifications.
Before we get to our prediction, we need to show you how we can come to some sort of release date conclusion. Among other aspects, the release date history of previous Surface Dock models is a good indicator for when to expect a new release. That’s because companies like Microsoft tend to stick to a pattern when releasing new hardware.
Although that’s true, it may be harder to gauge something so accurate from the release dates of something like the Surface Dock, which doesn’t have regular upgrades compared to the Surface, Surface Pro, or Surface Laptops.
We mention the USB-C Travel Hub as it launched around the same time as the Surface Dock 2 and provided a cheaper alternative. Maybe we’ll see something similar in future too. The original Surface Pro docking station served as a precursor to what we now know as the Surface Dock.
It’s definitely a tough task to pinpoint a release date at the moment. The Surface Dock isn’t usually the subject of a big announcement long in advance like you’ll find for new flagship hardware elsewhere in the tech industry.
Regardless, some sources seem to point towards the Surface Dock 3 (or whatever it may be named) releasing sooner than you think. There have even been reports of just a number of weeks, rather than months.
We’ll be back to announce any changes as soon as they become more official.
Update: Our prediction lines up with the release of the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and the features below reflect this.
Now let’s move on to some leaked information. A sneak-peek has provided us with some new information on the newest version of the Surface Dock, presumably named the Surface Dock 3.
Leaked specifications show that Microsoft are moving towards a slimmer design and more support for USB-C – and importantly – Thunderbolt 4. Here’s a summary of the reported changes:
As usual, leaked information such as this always has to be taken lightly until it’s officially confirmed or recognized.
The Microsoft Surface Dock 3 isn’t out yet, but there are rumors and leaks around regarding hardware changes to look forward to.
Although the ‘Surface Dock 3’ wasn’t officially confirmed, the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is here as the latest in the Surface Dock family.
The newest Microsoft Surface Dock is the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which has been officially introduced to the market. This was revealed on April 4th, 2023 and is what we thought to be the upcoming Surface Dock 3.
That’s all we have at the moment regarding the Microsoft Surface Dock 3 release date. While there have been some leaks and developments already, we’re sure that there’s much more to come moving forward.
Stick with us and we’ll be reporting on any more announcements (leaks or official) related to the Surface Dock 3, or any other addition to the dock family.
