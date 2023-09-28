Visionox ultra-slim bezel display breakthrough touted to bring … – Notebookcheck.net

The Honor 90 is currently on display alongside the Magic V2 and V Purse at IFA 2023 in its new Peacock Blue colorway; however, according to the leaker Digital Chat Station, its next generation might be even more eye-catching thanks to its new advanced display.
The tipster claims that a new prototype device recently showcased by Visionox could rival that of the Xiaomi 13 (or 14(?)) for border size. Its new display apparently integrated developments such as "0.8mm BM black border" technology in such a way that shrinks its borders to a thickness of just 1.5mm, even as it meets the device’s corners – same as the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, according to the latest rumors.
The new panel is also now rumored to support both "DC-like" and PWM dimming, to an astronomic 3,840Hz rate in the case of the latter, to integrate LTPO for features such as an always-on display and to have the on-trend 1.5K resolution.
Accordingly, it is thought to debut as a selling point in the Honor 100, possibly due to the off-center dual punch-hole exhibited in Visionox’s new concept device.
