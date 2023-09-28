The Apple Watch Ultra is almost $100 off right now – Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is is one of the best wearables for sports and outdoors enthusiasts thanks to the durable design and high-end features, but that $799 price tag can be hard to digest. If you've been waiting for a deal, now's the time to buy as it's on sale at Amazon for just $702 ($97 or 12 percent off) — the lowest price we've seen to date.

The Apple Watch Ultra is truly built for outdoor activity. It offers refined navigation and compass-based features, like the ability to set waypoints and ability to retrace your steps if you get lost. For scuba enthusiasts and others, there's a depth gauge and dive computer too. As such, it's the ideal wearable for hikers and divers.

Other features are geared toward endurance athletes, like the accurate route tracking and pace calculations that make use of a dual-frequency GPS. And Apple still includes the health features found in other Watch models too, like sleep tracking, temperature sensing and electrocardiogram readings, along with messaging, audio playback and Apple Pay. It offers a stellar 36 hours of battery life as well and up to 60 hours in low-power mode.

On the downside, the Apple Watch Ultra has a chunky (though rugged) case that you may not find comfortable to wear to bed. Moreover, the positioning of the action button is a little awkward, because it's right where many people will go to steady the Apple Watch Ultra with one finger while they press the digital crown or side button. Still, it garnered an excellent score of 85 in our review. That $702 price is a killer deal, but keep in mind that it's only offered on the model with the Ocean Yellow band.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.

New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.

Bethesda apparently shadow-dropped a new mobile game set in the Skyrim universe. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a building management sim along the lines of Fallout Shelter.

Fortnite maker Epic Games is laying off about 830 employees. Epic also said it is divesting Bandcamp, an online music platform it acquired in mid-2022.

Adobe Photoshop is out of beta on the web browser and empowered with AI.

French antitrust authorities conducted a surprise raid on a graphics card company this week — and reports say that company was NVIDIA.

Google is letting publishers opt out of their content being used as training data for AI models.

Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.

Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.

Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.

Scientists at the University of Washington have developed flying robots that change shape in mid-air. The solar-powered bots have a distinctive look that resembles origami.

Honda announced more info today for the upcoming Prologue electric SUV. The vehicle will have a 300-mile range and start in the upper $40,000s when it arrives in early 2024.

The console release of Cities: Skylines II has been delayed to spring 2024 and the game's PC specs are now slightly more demanding.

Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.

The Federal Trade Commission said it will revive its attempt to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard in an adjudicative process.

Sega unexpectedly canceled the title ‘Hyenas’ soon before it was expected to launch. Layoffs could also be coming to the developer.

Reddit’s Head of Privacy, Jutta Williams, shared in a post on Wednesday that the platform is removing the ability for users to opt out of personalized ads based on their upvotes and other activity.

Netflix just held its first-ever DROP 01 animation event, spotlighting future series like Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry, and a new season of Sonic Prime. The streaming service released trailers for just about everything.

The Xbox Series X is once again on sale for $450 at Dell, a $50 drop from the game console's usual price.

Apple's new Check In feature automates the old 'text me when you get home' safety check. Here's how to use it on an iPhone running iOS 17.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

source