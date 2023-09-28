Multiply Your Crypto Portfolio with Uniswap, PancakeSwap and … – Crypto News Flash

Analysts predict that Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Tradecurve (TCRV) can make solid additions to anyone looking to diversify their investment portfolio and multiply their gains. Investors who want to minimize the overall price fluctuations of their holdings can make favorable outcomes through the strategy.

Uniswap (UNI) recently introduced Version 1.9 of their crypto wallet. Features like pull to refresh, improved token selector, and quicker token balance refresh post-swap were added.

The Uniswap price on 15, 2023, was at $5.87. During the past week, the low point for the Uniswap price was $5.11, with the high point at $6.09.

During the previous 30 days, Uniswap saw a price increase of 32.1%. In the last week, it’s been up 9.4%. According to a Uniswap price prediction, the cryptocurrency can reach $6.94 by the end of 2023.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) announced the new trading rewards program, where users could increase earnings by 5x with CAKE STakers Round 2. The trading volume for PancakeSwap stakers reached $14 million.

As for the PancakeSwap price, on July 15, the cryptocurrency traded at $1.56. During the past week, the low point was at $1.44, with its high point of value at $1.63. In the last 30 days, PancakeSwap increased up 16.3%.

In addition, it’s up 5.9% during the past seven days. According to a PancakeSwap price prediction, it can climb to $2.45 by 2024. The PancakeSwap price prediction 2030 puts its value at $24.88.

Tradecurve (TCRV) is an upcoming, innovative hybrid exchange that differentiates itself from its peers by enabling access to borderless crypto and derivatives trading. Anyone can deposit crypto and use it as collateral when trading all derivatives from a single account.

At the center of the Tradecurve project is the TCRV token. This token will give holders perks like VIP status access, passive income through staking, governance voting rights, and discounts.

TCRV is offered at just $0.018 during Stage 4 of its ongoing presale. Since the start, it has increased by 80%. Over 75,990,852 TCRV tokens have been sold at this stage alone, and during the next stage, its price will jump by an additional 40%.

The growth has been fueled by its unique feature set. On top of Tradecurve, users can access AI-driven trading bots. In addition, these bots make trades on behalf of traders based on predefined strategies and through analyzing market conditions.

There is also high leverage that offers amplified profit opportunities starting at 500:1. Analysts are bullish on the future of Tradecurve and predict that it can grow by 100x when it launches.

