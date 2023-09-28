NASA To Demonstrate Laser Communications From Space Station … – Slashdot

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

Nickname:

Password:

Nickname:

Password:

The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

Ask Marge Taylor Orange, she’s the expert on space lasers.

assuming that this is a real question, the answer is, to test out the technology in space for use in high data-rate downlinks from planetary probes.

Are they, though? Are they?

They work when it’s clouded and lasers don’t.

Downside of microwave antenna’s is that if you put your head in the beam, it quickly heats up.

Do people not get taught elementary spectroscopy in compulsory education these decades?

Do people not get taught elementary spectroscopy in compulsory education these decades?

Do people not get taught elementary spectroscopy in compulsory education these decades?

I’m afraid educators all have their have their head up a cloud.

I know I was working with laser ring gyrocompasses for precision surveying of oil wells (including ones lined with steel pipe – which is why magnetic compasses were insufficient) in the late 1980s. They used lasers, and gave directional data, which maps fairly well to popular meanings of “compass”.

If you used a laser beam and a couple of corner-cube reflectors to do a trigonometrical survey … how would that improve your precision over the 18th century tele

I vacillate between the absence of an edit function being a bug, or being a feature. IF I were defining a system myself, I’d ten towards “yes, you can edit, but your deletions, changes and insertions would be permanently displayed (several ways of doing that)”.

I concentrated too much on the spelling of “vacillate”.

Iâ(TM)m guessing this was planned before starling was a thing, but wow does it sound like a dumb way of doing it. Given that SpaceX are already selling a government/military version of the star link satellite bus to the US, youâ(TM)d expect them to just strap a star link system with its laser link to the space station.

NASA is testing LEO to GSO. Thinking about it, I wonder if the goal here is actually to test shooting data very long distances for a future DSN upgrade rather than to provide a solid data link.

If the goal was a solid data link,they’d not be testing to a single GEO satellite. There is no way that satellite is in view 100% of the time.

LEO to GSO to Earth (and back), to be precise (they already did LEO to ground directly back in 2014). And yes, reading the article they’re pretty explicit about wanting to use this for various space missions: part of the tests include using this one some lunar missions past and future.

Space to space has been demonstrated and used by satellites for some time. I believe the first test of it was between two European satellites in 2007.

Using invisible infrared …

Using invisible infrared …

Ultraviolet is also “invisible” and will allow higher data rates and will penetrate mild cloud cover. All light until it is “invisible” until it is reflected/deflected off something, or one is staring directly at the light source. We see beams of light because air is dirty.

Nobody bothers making UV adaptive optics, because the atmosphere is pretty much opaque to short UV, and the UV that does get through is highly scattered.

quick summery of atmospheric transparency here: https://www.usna.edu/Users/oce… [usna.edu]

Ultraviolet lasers are also much less efficient than NIR lasers, so it’s a poor choice for data transmission all around.

I wonder if they still use UUCP and wait for the link to go up.

NASA successfully demonstrated laser communications a decade ago on the Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) mission. That mission included the Lunar Laser Communication Demonstration (LLCD) as a payload. They achieved over 600 Mbits/second from a lunar orbit.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/… [wikipedia.org]

With space-suits!

There may be more comments in this discussion. Without JavaScript enabled, you might want to turn on Classic Discussion System in your preferences instead.

Meta Is Researching Turning Any Flat Surface Into a Virtual Keyboard

Woman’s Mystery Illness Turns Out To Be 3-Inch Snake Parasite In Her Brain

You’re at Witt’s End.

source